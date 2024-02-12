Broos pledges to stay on in Bafana hotseat

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has emphasised that he is not going anywhere and is committed to the national team.
Broos, who led Bafana to a bronze medal in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast on Saturday when they edged DR Congo 6-5 on penalties, has been linked with a move to Tunisia and Algeria.
But he insists he is prepared to see off his contract, which ends in 2026 and will only leave if Safa says so.
“It’s normal when you have results as a coach when you play a very good tournament like, for example, a few players of ours that there is the interest of other teams,” Broos said during post-match media conference.
“I had that experience also when I won with Cameroon, but most of the time, it’s only rumours. People who said something, oh yes, this coach. I did very well, no, but in this country and that, they look for a coach. Maybe he is a candidate.
“I can say to you today there is nothing, really nothing. If Hugo Broos is leaving SA, then it will be because the federation decides to. That’s all, I’m happy with my job.
“I’m happy with the team, [but] I’m not always happy with the media. But okay, I take it with me. And we will see now. I hope that people will be more and more behind the team because they deserve it.”
The victory on Saturday at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny ensured Bafana clinched bronze for the first time in 24 years since they beat Tunisia in 2000.
Broos, 71 has only coached two national teams, Cameroon and Bafana, winning gold and bronze in 2017 and now.
“For me, the very good experience was when I came to SA, we tried to qualify for Afcon and we did it,” he said.
“I knew what I had to tell the players. I knew what I could expect, also, the previous months, we looked for players who could play a direct game.
“I think we found them, but there is still a lot of work to do. The basics are there and everyone knows now when they play for the national team what is expected from them as a player. The players are there and we are two steps further than we were two years ago.”
