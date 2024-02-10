Liverpool reclaim top spot with 3-1 win over battling Burnley

Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, but they were made to battle by a brave visiting side before claiming all three points.

Liverpool are on 54 points, two clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley remain second from bottom on 13 points.

Goals from Dioga Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez saw off a Burnley side which had gone in level at the break with a Dara O'Shea goal.

Man City's 2-0 win over Everton earlier on Saturday had seen Pep Guardiola's side move one point ahead in the table, and a packed Anfield expected a blistering start from the home side looking to reclaim top spot.

Instead, the stadium record attendance for a league game of 59,896 saw Burnley pose the greatest threat early on as Liverpool struggled to find a foothold.

Juergen Klopp had to make do without keeper Alisson and defender Joe Gomez, both out with flu, and the suspended Ibrahima Konate.

Andy Robertson made his first start since October and Wataru Endo was straight back into the team following Asian Cup duty with Japan, with Caoimhin Kelleher filling in between the posts.