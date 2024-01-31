But Thobejane, while conceding that Jali was indeed injured, maintained there were two charges which the midfielder faced. He was found guilty of failing to pitch for training.
Jali, Swallows headed for collision over ‘unfair dismissal’
Club lawyer insists midfielder has no basis to contest DC outcome
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Moroka Swallows lawyer Lerumo Thobejane has hit back at agent Mike Makaab, who claimed that his client, Andile Jali, was unfairly dismissed by the club for allegedly going on strike last year when instead he was injured.
On Monday, Makaab told KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM that Jali received a letter of dismissal from Swallows, which he and his client would contest.
Jali was initially not part of the 22 players, who were found guilty by Swallows DC and recommended to be dismissed last week en masse. But it has now emerged he was served with a dismissal letter for apparently being part of the alleged strike late last year, which led to Swallows failing to fulfil two fixtures.
“Andile was one of the players that were dismissed by Swallows. He got a letter of dismissal and we are at the moment speaking to the club. We are contesting that dismissal,” Makaab said in the radio interview.
“Just to let you know, AJ was injured, so he wasn’t available to train and wasn’t available to play. That’s the truth.”
Safpu slams ‘barbaric’ Swallows over salary crisis
But Thobejane, while conceding that Jali was indeed injured, maintained there were two charges which the midfielder faced. He was found guilty of failing to pitch for training.
“We had a DC hearing and Mr Jali stayed away on December 27, a day when Swallows were supposed to play against Mamelodi Sundowns. He said he was injured in [our] game against Royal AM.
“He did not attend that meeting and in any event, he was not going to be part of the match because he was injured.
“On those charges relating to that incident, he was acquitted. The other charge related to the issue of failing to report to training.
“He gave his version and he was found guilty. Remember, there were three charges and he was found guilty on two of them and acquitted on one.”
Thobejane insisted Swallows have a strong case even though Makaab said they were contesting the dismissal.
“The truth is that he was charged with misconduct and he was found guilty on two counts; not guilty on one count,” he said.
“Now it is between the club and Jali on what happens from here on.”
Contacted to provide more clarity, Makaab and Swallows CEO Sipho Xulu could not be reached for a comment.
Jali, 33, joined Swallows at the beginning of the season after being released by Sundowns.
