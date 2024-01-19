Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt, 37, has high hopes that being part of the PSL Player Transition Programme will equip him with knowledge that will help him grow his small property business.
Langeveldt is part of over 30 PSL players from various clubs who’ve enrolled for the second installation of the Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton.
“I’ve got a student accommodation business in Stellenbosch. So far the business is going well... it’s a five-bedroom house and each room is rented to one student,” Langeveldt told Sowetan on Monday, the first day of the programme.
“There’s life after football. Of course you need to look to the future. This is an opportunity for me to understand more about business. I want to learn, I want to gain knowledge since I already have a business. I want to make more money out of my business, so this Player Transition Programme is crucial for me as I am already in a small business.”
The programme is designed to equip and empower players with the necessary knowledge and skills to transition into different roles in sport after hanging up their boots. Gibs continues to be the educational partner for this drive.
The programme comprises four core modules in business fundamentals, information technology, financial management and leadership.
Langeveldt also weighed in on the competition between him and the other two keepers at the club in Sage Stephens and Oscarine Masuluke. Langeveldt has been a third-option shot-stopper this term, boasting just one league appearance.
“It’s not about me but it’s about the team. We push each other and I think that keeps each of us focused. Sage and Oscarine have been doing very well, so I understand that I have to support them while I wait for my opportunity. We respect each other and we have a very good bond. The competition between the three of us brings the best out of us as well,” the Stellies keeper said.
Lee hopes player programme will boost his business
Stellies keeper already rents out accommodation to students
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt, 37, has high hopes that being part of the PSL Player Transition Programme will equip him with knowledge that will help him grow his small property business.
Langeveldt is part of over 30 PSL players from various clubs who’ve enrolled for the second installation of the Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton.
“I’ve got a student accommodation business in Stellenbosch. So far the business is going well... it’s a five-bedroom house and each room is rented to one student,” Langeveldt told Sowetan on Monday, the first day of the programme.
“There’s life after football. Of course you need to look to the future. This is an opportunity for me to understand more about business. I want to learn, I want to gain knowledge since I already have a business. I want to make more money out of my business, so this Player Transition Programme is crucial for me as I am already in a small business.”
The programme is designed to equip and empower players with the necessary knowledge and skills to transition into different roles in sport after hanging up their boots. Gibs continues to be the educational partner for this drive.
The programme comprises four core modules in business fundamentals, information technology, financial management and leadership.
Langeveldt also weighed in on the competition between him and the other two keepers at the club in Sage Stephens and Oscarine Masuluke. Langeveldt has been a third-option shot-stopper this term, boasting just one league appearance.
“It’s not about me but it’s about the team. We push each other and I think that keeps each of us focused. Sage and Oscarine have been doing very well, so I understand that I have to support them while I wait for my opportunity. We respect each other and we have a very good bond. The competition between the three of us brings the best out of us as well,” the Stellies keeper said.
Akpeyi blames Nigeria coach for ‘failing to blend superstars into unity’
Mthethwa patient as he awaits his turn at Bucs
Clubs welcome Safa’s new coaching standards
READER LETTER | Allow foreigners to buy SA clubs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos