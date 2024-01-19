×

Soccer

Lee hopes player programme will boost his business

Stellies keeper already rents out accommodation to students

19 January 2024 - 08:02
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lee Langeveldt says the player transition programme equips him for a better future
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt, 37, has high hopes that being part of the PSL Player Transition Programme will equip him with knowledge that will help him grow his small property business.

Langeveldt is part of over 30 PSL players from various clubs whove enrolled for the second installation of the Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton. 

“Ive got a student accommodation business in Stellenbosch. So far the business is going well... its a five-bedroom house and each room is rented to one student, Langeveldt told Sowetan on Monday, the first day of the programme.

“Theres life after football. Of course you need to look to the future. This is an opportunity for me to understand more about business. I want to learn, I want to gain knowledge since I already have a business. I want to make more money out of my business, so this Player Transition Programme is crucial for me as I am already in a small business.

The programme is designed to equip and empower players with the necessary knowledge and skills to transition into different roles in sport after hanging up their boots. Gibs continues to be the educational partner for this drive. 

The programme comprises four core modules in business fundamentals, information technology, financial management and leadership.

Langeveldt also weighed in on the competition between him and the other two keepers at the club in Sage Stephens and Oscarine Masuluke. Langeveldt has been a third-option shot-stopper this term, boasting just one league appearance.

“Its not about me but its about the team. We push each other and I think that keeps each of us focused. Sage and Oscarine have been doing very well, so I understand that I have to support them while I wait for my opportunity. We respect each other and we have a very good bond. The competition between the three of us brings the best out of us as well, the Stellies keeper said.

