Uncertainty at Swallows after dismissals

Following the dismissal of 22 players at Moroka Swallows at the weekend for misconduct, defender Vusi Sibiya has asked his teammates to remain focused.
Swallows will return to training today for the first time this year without some of their teammates, who saw their contracts terminated at the weekend.
This after they boycotted training and subsequently failed to honour the club’s scheduled DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December.
The club was then fined R1-million by the PSL DC, of which R600,000 was suspended on condition that the club is not found guilty of the same offence during the suspension period.
The 22 players are Daniel Akpeyi, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Buhle Thompson, Bongani Sam, Mthokoisi Shwabule, Sipho Sibiya, Lantshane Phalane, Ephraim Mangweni, Tshediso Patjie, Wandisile Letlabika, Givemore Khupe, Thandolwethu Ngwenya, Wade Poole, Siyabonga Khumalo, Falakhe Tshanini, Olwethu Khumalo, Strydom Wambi, Rampa Mkhuseli, Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Kwanda Mngonyama and Tlakusani Mthethwa.
“We are only coming back on Monday (today), so I wouldn’t know but as players, we just have to be strong. This is our job and our daily bread and remains our focus,” Sibisi said.
“We have to stay motivated because we want to be in the top four. We have goals to achieve so we want to be in the top four. So we have to be motivated and we will try by all means to bounce back.”
SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and vice-president Tebogo Monyai could not be reached for comment yesterday but told Sunday newspapers that they were likely to address the media today.
Swallows chairman David Mogashoa also was not available to comment on the developments and to clarify how they are going to put together a competitive squad for the resumption of the league next month.
Swallows face a tough assignment against Cape Town City on February 13 and it remains to be seen if they will sign new players during the ongoing transfer window period.
Uncertainty at Swallows after dismissals
Players determined to stay focused on winning
