SOWETAN | PSL must call Swallows to order

The deepening crisis at Moroka Swallows has the potential to turn the Premier Soccer League (PSL) into a failed project, if nothing is done to stem the tide.
Beset by financial challenges at least for the past two years, Swallows could not honour two fixtures last month after players reportedly went on strike over unpaid salaries.
They were then fined R1m, of which R600,000 was suspended for 24 months, by the PSL’s disciplinary committee and forfeited the six points from the two cancelled games.
As if that was not embarrassing enough, Swallows’ management came out fighting last week, bringing the league into further disrepute by announcing an internal club DC had found 22 players guilty of going on an illegal strike, and dismissed them.
Such a unilateral decision obviously drew scorn from legal observers and, unsurprisingly, yesterday the SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu) added more credence to claims of massive dysfunctionality at Swallows.
As we reported, the union alleged protocol and professionalism are absent at Swallows, with players awaiting salaries for months on end. They had pitched for several matches despite awaiting salaries, and signing-on fees, the union alleged.
Most disappointing in this saga has been the silence of the PSL’s top brass. Apart from fining the club for the non-fulfilment of two fixtures, the league has done or said absolutely nothing. It is as if Swallows’ creepy behaviour is being condoned in the upper echelons of our football administration.
As Safpu cautioned, if Swallows were to get away with such crass behaviour, other clubs could just follow suit by terminating contracts en masse at a hint of disagreement with staff.
This doesn’t bode well for our league, which financially is the richest on the continent. The PSL should call Swallows to order, and haul their inept management over the coals for perpetually hogging headlines for the wrong reasons.
It cannot project a good image for the league that 22 players are fired at a whim, over what Safpu calls “trumped-up charges”. Swallows cannot behave as if this is the amateur era of the 1970s, when they were a “big” team.
SOWETAN | PSL must call Swallows to order
