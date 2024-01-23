Safpu in dark about Birds sending 22 stars out of nest

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has given a sense that it won’t take Moroka Swallows’ decision to fire the 22 players as something official until the club communicates that decision directly to the affected parties.
On Friday, Swallows lawyer Leruma Thobejane revealed on Marawa Sports Worldwide that all the players who were charged and appeared before the disciplinary committee had been dismissed.
The players that are believed to have been dismissed are Daniel Akpeyi, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Buhle Thompson, Bongani Sam, Mthokoisi Shwabule, Sipho Sibiya, Lantshene Phalane, Ephraim Mangweni, Tshediso Patjie, Wandisile Letlabika, Givemore Khupe, Thandolwethu Ngwenya, Wade Poole, Siyabonga Khumalo, Falakhe Tshanini, Olwethu Khumalo, Strydom Wambi, Rampa Mkhuseli, Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Kwanda Mngonyama and Tlakusani Mthethwa.
But speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Safpu general-secretary Nhlanhla Shabalala, who has been assigned to deal with all the inquiries, said until Swallows release an official communication, there is nothing to say.
“Have Swallows released a statement in relation to what you are saying [Shabalala responded with a question when asked what Safpu is planning to do about the dismissed players]?
“Until the club releases formal communication to the players, then we can’t assume they are dismissed because we need formal content to engage with in any event we know and understand fully our position. The lawyer [Thobejane] is not an employer.”
Shabalala revealed that they will have a press conference scheduled for today at 12pm, where they will give clarity on the matter from Safpu’s point of view.
Swallows chairperson David Mogoshoa and the club CEO Sipho Xulu could not be reached for comment and failed to respond to our text messages sent to their mobile phones.
A few weeks ago, the club found the players guilty of misconduct after they failed to honour their December DStv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows due to a strike over unpaid salaries.
Swallows were then fined R1m by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee. Of the R1m fine, R600,000 was suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence.
Safpu in dark about Birds sending 22 stars out of nest
‘Until club releases formal communication, there is nothing to say’
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has given a sense that it won’t take Moroka Swallows’ decision to fire the 22 players as something official until the club communicates that decision directly to the affected parties.
On Friday, Swallows lawyer Leruma Thobejane revealed on Marawa Sports Worldwide that all the players who were charged and appeared before the disciplinary committee had been dismissed.
The players that are believed to have been dismissed are Daniel Akpeyi, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Buhle Thompson, Bongani Sam, Mthokoisi Shwabule, Sipho Sibiya, Lantshene Phalane, Ephraim Mangweni, Tshediso Patjie, Wandisile Letlabika, Givemore Khupe, Thandolwethu Ngwenya, Wade Poole, Siyabonga Khumalo, Falakhe Tshanini, Olwethu Khumalo, Strydom Wambi, Rampa Mkhuseli, Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Kwanda Mngonyama and Tlakusani Mthethwa.
But speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Safpu general-secretary Nhlanhla Shabalala, who has been assigned to deal with all the inquiries, said until Swallows release an official communication, there is nothing to say.
“Have Swallows released a statement in relation to what you are saying [Shabalala responded with a question when asked what Safpu is planning to do about the dismissed players]?
“Until the club releases formal communication to the players, then we can’t assume they are dismissed because we need formal content to engage with in any event we know and understand fully our position. The lawyer [Thobejane] is not an employer.”
Shabalala revealed that they will have a press conference scheduled for today at 12pm, where they will give clarity on the matter from Safpu’s point of view.
Swallows chairperson David Mogoshoa and the club CEO Sipho Xulu could not be reached for comment and failed to respond to our text messages sent to their mobile phones.
A few weeks ago, the club found the players guilty of misconduct after they failed to honour their December DStv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows due to a strike over unpaid salaries.
Swallows were then fined R1m by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee. Of the R1m fine, R600,000 was suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence.
Uncertainty at Swallows after dismissals
Lee hopes player programme will boost his business
Crisis-riddled Moroka Swallows reportedly dismiss 22 players
‘Focused' Lebitso not moved by Chippa merry-go-round
'Breadwinner' Pieterse reveals why he won't leave Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos