‘Focused' Lebitso not moved by Chippa merry-go-round

While one can argue that Chippa United’s culture of changing coaches now and then destabilises the team, one of the club’s trusted soldiers Thabiso Lebitso doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it, insisting he’s only concentrating on playing, irrespective of who’s the coach.
Chippa, who’ve had more than 22 coaches since they were promoted to the Premiership in 2012, recently made another coaching change with Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September taking over from Morgan Mammila as co-coaches for the remainder of the season. Mammila has since been shifted to the technical director role.
“It is what it is, man. It’s football. As a professional footballer you need to respect your club’s decisions... your job is to play football and not to interfere with what’s happening at the office,” Lebitso said at the launch of the second installation of the PSL Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton on Monday.
“As a footballer you must always know that yours is to do what the coaches are saying irrespective of who those coaches are. If the club decides to change the coach, it’s none of your business as a footballer because you only need to focus on playing football.”
Lebitso, who has started 12 of Chippa’s 16 league games under Mammila this season, also addressed the speculations linking him to SuperSport United, saying no one had communicated anything to him.
“I don’t want to lie, I don’t know what’s happening, it’s just a rumour. I haven’t received any calls and nothing has been said to me,” Lebitso said.
As he already holds a sports management diploma from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), Lebitso reckons his educational background will help him pass his modules of the Player Transition Programme. “I really trust that I will get my qualification easily since I am used to the school environment as I studied at TUT. This is really a great initiative by the PSL to equip current players so that they will have something after football.”
‘Focused' Lebitso not moved by Chippa merry-go-round
Midfielder adds another course as he prepares for life after football
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze
