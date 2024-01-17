Former Moroka Swallows midfielder Kagiso Malinga is unsure if he will receive his monies for December after he asked the club to terminate his contract due to unpaid salaries.
Malinga is currently training with Golden Arrows as he looks to complete a move following a disappointing exit at Swallows.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, the 28-year-old revealed how stressed he was after he was not paid his salary for December.
“It was a case of unpaid salaries and I wanted a move as well because it was stressing me and my family, so we agreed that I get my clearance and leave,” Malinga said.
“I don’t know [if they will pay me], but it’s fine. I will see what they do, but it’s not promising.It’s really painful right now. I’m stressed because right now my daughter has changed schools. I need to pay registration fees, school fees, stationery and uniforms, and I have nothing at all.
“So, it’s quite stressful every day, but then we will see when time goes on.”
Malinga has been a regular feature at Swallows, recording 80 appearances, netting seven goals and providing one assist since he joined the club in 2020.
It is alleged that Mlainga was part of a group of players who embarked on a strike action that saw Swallows fail to honour their DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows last month.
They have since been fined R1m by the Premier Soccer League, with R600,000 suspended for six months.
Malinga remains hopeful that he will sign with Arrows soon and that this is a move he wanted after he asked for his termination at Swallows.
“I can’t talk much now because I have not signed anything. It’s not a done deal yet. I’m still training with them and it’s my second day here,” he said.
“I’m hoping that it can be [done soon] because I want a move as well. It’s promising.”
Swallows chairman David Mogashoa could not be reached for a comment yesterday.
Malinga unsure if Swallows will pay his December salary
28-year-old remains hopeful he will sign with Arrows soon
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
