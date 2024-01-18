Akpeyi blames Nigeria coach for ‘failing to blend superstars into unity’

Capped 19 times by Nigeria, Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has implied the Super Eagles’ recent slump in form is a result of a combination of things, highlighting the coach’s failure to blend the superstars into unity as the main issue.
Nigeria had an underwhelming start at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast after being held to a 1-1 draw by tiny Equatorial Guinea in their opening Group A match in Abidjan on Sunday. The Super Eagles face the hosts, Ivory Coast, in their second Group A tie at Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé in Abidjan tonight (7pm SA time). Nigeria are uncharacteristically winless in their last four games with three draws and a defeat in all competitions.
“You might say the Super Eagles are a good team because almost all the players play overseas for some of the big teams in Europe but then again it’s a different ball game when you come together in the national team. You can have individuals but it’s very difficult to have a team and that [to have a team] depends on the coach to build a team. There are other factors like injuries that put the team on the back foot,” Akpeyi said on the sidelines of the PSL Player Transition Programme launch in Sandton on Monday.
Coach Jose Peseiro, who joined the Super Eagles last May to replace German Gernot Rohr, came to Afcon already under pressure with many Nigerians calling for his head. The Portuguese has won six of the 16 games at the helm of the Super Eagles with six defeats and four draws.
Akpeyi reckons being the hosts will give Ivory Coast an edge over Nigeria tonight. However, the Swallows keeper isn’t entirely ruling out an upset, drawing confidence from Bafana Bafana’s win over host Egypt in the round of 16 of the 2019 edition of the very same competition.
“It’s going to be a tough game against Ivory Coast as they are the host country. I am giving it to the hosts because they will have a huge support at the stadium but again this is football and anything can happen. I remember in 2019 Bafana defeated Egypt when they were the hosts, so if Nigeria show up they can upset Ivory Coast,” Akpeyi said.
Thursday's fixtures
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau (4pm); Ivory Coast v Nigeria, 7pm; Egypt v Ghana, 10pm
Akpeyi blames Nigeria coach for 'failing to blend superstars into unity'
Super Eagles face crunch tie against host Ivory Coast today
