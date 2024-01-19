Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse has unashamedly conceded that staying at the club even when he’s not playing has more to do with making sure he doesn’t lose his salary as he’s aware that there are no guarantees of financial stability at other clubs.
“It’s not a lie,” Pieterse answered, when Sowetan asked him if staying at Sundowns even when he’s not getting game time was mainly motivated by fearing that he may lose his big wages if he leaves.
The interview happened on the sidelines of the PSL Player Transition Programme launch at Gordon Institute of Business Science in Sandton on Monday. The Sundowns third-choice keeper has only played 21 games for the club since joining from SuperSport United in August 2018.
“I mean if you look at the economy… truthfully speaking, who wants to go to another club where there’s a possibility of you not getting your money on time or not getting it at all?
“We are in a day and age where you can’t afford things like that happening in your life. I mean, I have kids who need to go to school. People are looking at me as a breadwinner and I must look after them and make sure things are happening,” Pieterse said.
Despite struggling for game time, Pieterse maintains that he’s always ready to step up to the plate whenever he’s called to do so. The 31-year-old shot-stopper admits that not playing can easily see one lose focus, banking on his desire to make his family proud to keep him going.
“To be honest with you, I know that opportunity favours a prepared mind, so for me it’s just to stay prepared, stay mentally focused. It’s easy to get side-tracked but for me I have a beautiful family that I need to take care of. My parents are looking up to me and I really don’t want to disappoint my family, hence I always try to give my all. I will keep working hard because like I said, opportunity favours a prepared mind,” Pieterse said.
'Breadwinner' Pieterse reveals why he won't leave Downs
Keeper concedes he's worried about other clubs' financial status
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze
