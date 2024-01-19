×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Breadwinner' Pieterse reveals why he won't leave Downs

Keeper concedes he's worried about other clubs' financial status

19 January 2024 - 08:14
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Reyaad Pieterse of Mamelodi Sundowns
Reyaad Pieterse of Mamelodi Sundowns
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze

Mamelodi Sundowns  goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse has unashamedly conceded that staying at the club even when he’s not playing has more to do with making sure he doesn’t lose his salary as he’s aware that there are no guarantees of financial stability at other clubs.

“It’s not a lie,” Pieterse answered, when Sowetan asked him if staying at Sundowns even when he’s not getting game time was mainly motivated by fearing that he may lose his big wages if he leaves.

The interview happened on the sidelines of the PSL Player Transition Programme launch at Gordon Institute of Business Science in Sandton on Monday. The Sundowns third-choice keeper has only played 21 games for the club since joining from SuperSport United in August 2018.

“I mean if you look at the economy… truthfully speaking, who wants to go to another club where there’s a possibility of you not getting your money on time or not getting it at all?

“We are in a day and age where you can’t afford things like that happening in your life. I mean, I have kids who need to go to school. People are looking at me as a breadwinner and I must look after them and make sure things are happening,” Pieterse said.

Despite struggling for game time, Pieterse maintains that he’s always ready to step up to the plate whenever he’s called to do so. The 31-year-old shot-stopper admits that not playing can easily see one lose focus, banking on his desire to make his family proud to keep him going.

“To be honest with you, I know that opportunity favours a prepared mind, so for me it’s just to stay prepared, stay mentally focused. It’s easy to get side-tracked but for me I have a beautiful family that I need to take care of. My parents are looking up to me and I really don’t want to disappoint my family, hence I always try to give my all. I will keep working hard because like I said, opportunity favours a prepared mind,” Pieterse said.

Lee hopes player programme will boost his business

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt, 37, has high hopes that being part of the PSL Player Transition Programme will equip him with knowledge that ...
Sport
4 hours ago

READER LETTER | Allow foreigners to buy SA clubs

Happy new year to the management and readers of this famous publication. It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I write about the once famous, ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Mthethwa patient as he awaits his turn at Bucs

Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa has opened up about his struggle for game time at the club, saying he will continue to support those who ...
Sport
2 days ago

Akpeyi undeterred by Swallows salary crisis

Admitting he didn’t see Moroka Swallows’ financial crisis coming, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has vowed the recent embarrassing developments at the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2023 Matric results announcement
WATCH | South Africans share their messages of support ahead of Bafana Bafana's ...