It's not over yet – Zwane cautions Bafana after massive win

Two-goal hero wary of Carthage Eagles in the last group tie

23 January 2024 - 06:48
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Themba Zwane of South Africa shoots and scores second goal past Lloyd Kazapua of Namibia during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match between South Africa and Namibia at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday
Themba Zwane of South Africa shoots and scores second goal past Lloyd Kazapua of Namibia during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match between South Africa and Namibia at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday
Image: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana ace Themba “Mshishi” Zwane has cautioned his teammates that they’re not yet home and dry as Tunisia loom large in their last Group E tie of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

After losing 2-0 to Mali in their group opener last Tuesday, where Percy Tau missed a penalty when the scoreline was still goalless, Bafana bounced back in style as they thumped neighbours Namibia 4-0 in their second Group E tie at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday night. Bafana wrap up their pool stages campaign by facing the Carthage Eagles at the same venue tomorrow (7pm SA time).

The win versus Namibia, hugely inspired by Zwane’s brilliance, saw Bafana move second in their group with Mali leading the pool after garnering four points by beating SA and drawing against Tunisia. To qualify for the knockout stages, Bafana need to avoid a defeat tomorrow. Bafana also have a chance of qualifying as one of the four third-place finishers in case they lose to Tunisia and Mali beat Namibia.

“We know that it is not over yet. It’s going to be a difficult one against Tunisia. We are going to analyse them properly and come with a plan. We know that we definitely need to win in order to qualify,” Zwane, who was named the Man of the Match, said at the media conference.

Thapelo Maseko (20 years and 71 days) and Zwane (34 years and 171 days) respectively became the youngest and oldest players to score at Afcon for Bafana. Sunday was also only the second time Bafana scored four or more goals in a game at Afcon following their 4-1 victory over the same Namibia in 1998. However, Sunday’s result was SA's biggest-ever margin of victory in a game at this tournament.

Maseko described scoring his first ever Bafana goal as a “wonderful feeling”, vowing they will go all out against Tunisia. “It’s a wonderful feeling. I hope for many more goals and many more victories. It [the Tunisia game] is a highly anticipated game. We will go all out and make sure we do what we can do... showcase our talent to the world,” Maseko told the media in the mixed zone.

