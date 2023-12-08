Sundowns shift focus to Pyramids after Usuthu win

While Group A in the CAF Champions League is wide open with all four teams sitting on three points after two matches, Mamelodi Sundowns will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Pyramids at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The Brazilians suffered a 0-1 defeat to TP Mazembe in the Champions League in Lubumbashi last Saturday.
They lead the group courtesy of superior goal difference. Masandawana welcome the Egyptians, who also lost their last match to Nouadhibou and will also be desperate to return to winning ways.
Both two teams have met twice before with both winning once and losing once away from home. But heading into the match at Loftus, the Egyptians’ form away from home in this competition is not impressive as they are yet to win on the road and to score.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted that they are in a difficult group and that their hectic schedule is not helping either.
“It’s a difficult group in the Champions League, you can see it. But we first have to recover and try to get the legs back,” Mokwena told the media after their 1-0 win over AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.
“Good regeneration and good sleep. Drink lots of water, rest and come back, do some analysis and start to prepare for the next game.”
Although the AmaZulu match was not pleasing to Mokwena, he was full of praise for his players as they showed character after their defeat to Mazembe in the Champions League.
Lucas Ribeiro scored the only goal from the spot kick to hand his side a victory against AmaZulu.
“It’s difficult for this group of players to travel the way we are doing and to play the number of games that we are playing and have the mentality to bounce back after a difficult trip to Congo and losing,” Mokwena said.
“Then, when you come back to play against a team that wants to beat you and they are motivated, it is not easy. I'm very proud of this group of players. The mentality, the spirit and the attitude are fantastic.
“This is the only way and we will just continue with our mentality and with this attitude that says we never give up. We keep trying to give the best we can.”
