Casric Stars coach Sundra Govinder says they are planning to make it difficult for the Motsepe Foundation Championship log leaders Orbit College when they meet at Giyani Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Stars head into the match ninth on the table and eight points behind Orbit.
“Every team is beatable in the league. It is football, sometimes you are so confident and you end up losing,” Govinder told Sowetan yesterday.
“If you look at the points difference between them and us, it’s three wins, if we had won against Magesi, we would have been two matches away from them.
“I won’t lie that the league is competitive and they deserve to be there. They are doing well but we are not going to make it easy for them, as we have done with Magesi, JDR and all the teams.”
Stars drew their last three matches but Govinder is not concerned about that.
They drew against Magesi, JDR Stars and Upington City with the last time they won being on November 1 against struggling Pretoria Callies.
“I don’t think the draws are the problem. They were good points. All the teams were top in the log and if you look at it, we were not getting draws, they were getting them because we were leading all the games,” he said.
“We played good teams. They are not top there for no reason but for us, we are rebuilding after the previous coach.
“If you look at it, stats will tell you that there are two unbeaten teams in the past four games. And those are Casric Stars and Baroka. Look, it is never nice to draw. I think we will improve. I’m always proud of the boys.”
Fixtures
(All matches at 3.30pm)
Friday: Magesi v University of PTA, Old Peter Mokaba; JDR v Lions, Soshanguve Giant; La Masia v Leopards, Isak Steyl
Saturday: Venda v Gallants, Thohoyandou; Upington v Maritzburg, Windhoek Park; Milford v Rovers, Princess Magogo; Casric v Orbit, Giyani; Callies v Baroka, TUT.
We won’t be making it easy for Orbit, say Casric
Coach Govinder wants to close gap on table toppers
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
