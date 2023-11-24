Clash of NFD titans as Orbit take on JDR

Ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against JDR Stars in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Friday (3.30pm), Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye insists they are not reading too much into positions but will keep their focus on achieving their targets.
Orbit head into this weekend’s round of matches on top of the log table, with only a point separating them and JDR in first and second positions.
And while winning this fixture will see them maintain their place at the top, Makhoye said the JDR match was part of the five games they were targeting and would treat it like any other.
“The difference is just one point. It’s very tight, but we are not reading too much into it because we’ve set ourselves a target,” Makhoye explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“What we want to do is just to achieve our target from five games. If we can get nine points, then we will be fine. This is part of the five games that we are targeting.
“But it’s going to be difficult because right now we have a lot of injuries and others are coming back from that and we didn’t get enough friendlies. We will see how the game unfolds tomorrow [today].”
Following their impressive start in their first season in the second tier of SA football, Makhoye added that he was not surprised by how his side had been performing as they had targets to achieve.
“We are not surprised, even before the season started, we always set ourselves a target to say we need to reach this every five games,” he said.
“So far, the boys have been doing that well and now, if you achieve your target, it means you move up on the log. I’m also not surprised because we’ve retained 90% of the players that we had last season.
“Some of them I have been with for the last five years and the understanding is there between me and them.
“But we will treat it like we have been treating other games because it is very important to collect three points, especially coming back from the Fifa break because it relieves pressure from you.
“We will go to them. We really need these three points and we will fight for them.”
Fixtures
All matches to start at 3.30pm
Friday: Orbit v JDR, Olympia Park; Lions v Milford, Isak Steyl.
Saturday: Leopards v Gallants, Thohoyandou; Rovers v Upington, Isak Steyl; Maritzburg v Callies, Sugar Ray Xulu.
Sunday: Baroka v La Masia, Global; University of PTA v Venda, Tuks; Magesi v Casric, Old Peter Mokaba
Clash of NFD titans as Orbit take on JDR
Foes separated by only one point at the log summit
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
