Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo thinks if they can continue to do well in the Carling Knockout it may also rub off on their flimsy league campaign.
Bay, who have won only two of the 13 league matches they have played so far this season, are having a fairytale run in the Carling Knockout, where they host Stellenbosch in the semifinals at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Bay’s road to the Carling last four saw them outwit two Soweto giants in Moroka Swallows in the first round and Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals. But the Natal Rich Boys are second from bottom in the DStv Premiership table. Bay’s only two league wins this season came against Swallows and bottom-placed newcomers Cape Town Spurs.
“I think if we can go to the final that would also change our season in the league… bring that confidence. It is important that we start moving up the table. The cup run has helped us a bit because you see that we’ve collected four points in our last two league games and I think it’s because of the confidence we take from doing well in the Carling Knockout,” Tembo said during Bay’s media open-day at Empangeni High School in KZN yesterday.
Tembo also feels winning the Carling Knockout would give Bay a massive exposure as far marketing the brand is concerned. “Obviously it’s very important to reach the final, especially for the brand. Being in the final would really put the team’s brand out there and that would be nice on the marketing side of things as well,'” said Tembo, who previously trained SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United.
Tembo identified three Stellies stars they need to keep a close eye on if they are to negate them, sounding fazed by the Cape Winelands side’s pace.
“They play with so much speed going forward… Iqraam Rayners, Deano van Rooyen as well as Jayden [Adams]. These are quick and energetic players, so if we can nullify them I think half the job would have been done,” Tembo said.
Tembo looks to cup to find Bay's momentum
Natal Rich Boy’s aim to upset Stellies and make the final
Image: BackpagePix/Gerhard Duraan
