Premiership outfits SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United face arduous CAF Confederation Cup assignments in North Africa this weekend.
SuperSport, who are in Group A of the Confed Cup, get their pool stages campaign underway by facing a tricky Modern Future from Egypt in Cairo on Sunday (9pm). Libya’s Al Hilal Benghazi and USM Alger of Algeria, who are the tournament’s reigning champions, are also in Matsatsantsa’s pool.
In a synchronised fixture, Sekhukhune, who are playing continental football for the first time in their brief history, start their group stages journey by entertaining the 2022 Confed Cup champions, RS Berkane, in Morocco’s city of Berkane. Sekhukhune’s other rivals in Group D are Diables Noirs from Congo Brazzaville and Stade Malien of Mali.
Future are debutants in the CAF competitions, while SuperSport have made several appearances over the years. In fact Matsatsantsa lost to TP Mazembe in the final of the Confed Cup back in 2017 and this should give them an edge. Future are currently third on the standings in the Egyptian top-flight, just a point behind leaders Al Ahly, who have played a game fewer.
Matsatsantsa’s opponents booked their Confed Cup spot by finishing fourth in their domestic league last term. On the other hand, Babina Noko’s opponents, Berkane, are making their seventh Confed Cup appearance this season.
Before winning this cup in 2022, they had won it two years earlier, while they were the runners-up in 2019. Berkane are currently second on the table in the Moroccan elite league. If Berkane’s record is anything to go by, Sekhukhune are in for a baptism of fire in Morocco. Berkane are in this year’s Confed Cup by virtue of being champions, having finished sixth in their domestic league last season.
Tricky Confed Cup ties for SuperSport, Sekhukhune
Matsatsantsa could overwhelm debutants Modern Future
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Offer to join Pirates came as complete surprise, says Otladisa
Makhubedu positive but Sekhukhune eye Middendorp
