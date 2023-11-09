Makhubedu positive but Sekhukhune eye Middendorp

Sekhukhune United caretaker coach MacDonald Makhubedu is adamant the departure of Brandon Truter didn’t affect the players leading up to Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.
Makhubedu oversaw the defeat at Pirates as Truter is believed to have been shown the door on Sunday, a day after they lost to TS Galaxy on penalties in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals in Polokwane. Under Truter, Sekhukhune also lost five league games this season, with three wins and two draws.
“The boys were positive about the changes even yesterday at training we did our regenerations, we did our analysis. Even in camp they were positive. I saw good body language. The change [of coaches] didn’t affect them that much,” Makhubedu said.
It’s believed that Sekhukhune and Truter are still negotiating a settlement, hence by yesterday the club hadn’t confirmed his exit. Truter was spotted at Danie Craven Stadium, where Stellenbosch hosted Richards Bay on the same Tuesday Sekhukhune lost to Pirates.
Meanwhile, Sowetan has gathered that Sekhukhune have earmarked former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp as Truter’s replacement. The German also attended the side’s game at Pirates on Tuesday.
Truter’s agent Basia Michaels and Sekhukhune chief executive officer Jonas Malatji weren’t reached for comment yesterday. Babina Noko, who are also in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup, host SuperSport United in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).
In the Confed Cup pool stages, Babina Noka are pitted against Diables Noirs from Congo Brazzaville, RSB Berkane of Morocco and Malian side Stade Malien in Group D. Sekhukhune will get their Confed Cup group stages campaign underway by visiting Berkane on November 26.
DStv Prem Fixtures
Friday: CPT City v Royal, Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm)
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3.30pm); Polokwane v Swallows, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)
Sunday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Bay v Spurs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)
Makhubedu positive but Sekhukhune eye Middendorp
Stand-in coach starts off with defeat to Pirates
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
