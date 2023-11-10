×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Unconvinced Sebola foresees drab draw in derby

Ex-Bucs man cautions his team to beware of Chiefs’ Chivaviro

10 November 2023 - 08:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Andries Sebola.
Andries Sebola.
Image: Gavin Barker

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs may have won their midweek matches in the DStv Premiership, but that’s not enough to convince Andries Sebola, who predicts a draw when they meet in the Soweto derby on Saturday at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).

The Buccaneers ended their four-match winless run across all competitions when they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, while Amakhosi edged Cape Town Spurs 3-2 on Wednesday.

Heading into the derby at the back of those wins may have upped their confidence, but Sebola, the Bucs legend, doesn’t see anyone coming out victorious tomorrow.

“I see a draw in this derby. I don’t see one of the two winning, looking at their form and their finishing. For Pirates, it will be a mountain to climb with their strikers firing blanks,” Sebola told Sowetan yesterday.

“Pirates have not been impressive, especially in defence and their strikers. I was impressed by the Chiefs strikers [on Wednesday] and [Ranga] Chivaviro will be confident because he scored his first goal for the club.”

Sebola feels the Buccaneers’ struggles were due to being over confident after winning the MTN8 title.

“That has been their downfall. After they won the MTN8 title, they thought they had done everything for the season. Unfortunately, it is not the case. At Pirates, you have to win every game,” he said.

“That win against Sekhukhune will give them morale. Chiefs also won against Spurs and they are coming into the derby with confidence as well and it will be a matter of who will take their chances, but as I said, I foresee a draw.

“Both teams are not in good form despite winning this week, so the only thing we are looking for it's for Pirates to move from where they are now [10th on the log table] by winning.

“I’m a little bit happy because of the result they got on Tuesday, even though they still have to work on their finishing to be honest.

“Chiefs have done well by scoring three goals, but also, they must fix their defence and their goalkeepers who have been committing errors.”     

Chiefs aim to win derby in honour of Kaizer – Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has accepted the favourites tag in Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium, aiming ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Riveiro wary of 'new-look' Chiefs

Ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has highlighted the changes ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Erasmus calls for Bucs to be composed in front of goal

Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus admitted the only thing missing in their play is composure in front of goal, hence they are not scoring enough.
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...