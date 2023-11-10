Unconvinced Sebola foresees drab draw in derby

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs may have won their midweek matches in the DStv Premiership, but that’s not enough to convince Andries Sebola, who predicts a draw when they meet in the Soweto derby on Saturday at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
The Buccaneers ended their four-match winless run across all competitions when they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, while Amakhosi edged Cape Town Spurs 3-2 on Wednesday.
Heading into the derby at the back of those wins may have upped their confidence, but Sebola, the Bucs legend, doesn’t see anyone coming out victorious tomorrow.
“I see a draw in this derby. I don’t see one of the two winning, looking at their form and their finishing. For Pirates, it will be a mountain to climb with their strikers firing blanks,” Sebola told Sowetan yesterday.
“Pirates have not been impressive, especially in defence and their strikers. I was impressed by the Chiefs strikers [on Wednesday] and [Ranga] Chivaviro will be confident because he scored his first goal for the club.”
Sebola feels the Buccaneers’ struggles were due to being over confident after winning the MTN8 title.
“That has been their downfall. After they won the MTN8 title, they thought they had done everything for the season. Unfortunately, it is not the case. At Pirates, you have to win every game,” he said.
“That win against Sekhukhune will give them morale. Chiefs also won against Spurs and they are coming into the derby with confidence as well and it will be a matter of who will take their chances, but as I said, I foresee a draw.
“Both teams are not in good form despite winning this week, so the only thing we are looking for it's for Pirates to move from where they are now [10th on the log table] by winning.
“I’m a little bit happy because of the result they got on Tuesday, even though they still have to work on their finishing to be honest.
“Chiefs have done well by scoring three goals, but also, they must fix their defence and their goalkeepers who have been committing errors.”
Unconvinced Sebola foresees drab draw in derby
Ex-Bucs man cautions his team to beware of Chiefs’ Chivaviro
Image: Gavin Barker
