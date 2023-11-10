Erasmus calls for Bucs to be composed in front of goal

Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus admitted the only thing missing in their play is composure in front of goal, hence they are not scoring enough.
As they prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), Erasmus said they had been working hard on their composure to make sure they were clinical.
The Buccaneers have only netted three times in their last five matches.
The last time they scored more than a goal was on October 20 when they beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in the Carling Knockout last 16.
“I think we need to be composed in the final third. We’ve been creating chances even in the results that were not going our way,” Erasmus told the media after the derby press conference in Randburg yesterday.
“We cannot hide from the fact that stats play a role in football as well. And the stats show that we are getting in the final third and key positions. Our execution in the final action to have the final pass we are just lacking on that.
“We’ve been working on that this week. If you look at the game we played on Tuesday [against Sekhukhune], we managed to get the result from what we have been trying to do, having composure in front of goal.
“Hopefully, this weekend, we will have more of that and convert the chances that we create."
With both teams heading into the derby on the back of poor results recently before their midweek matches and not much separating them, Erasmus believes whoever converts the chances they create will walk away victorious.
“Who wants it more, who is hungry on the day, who is willing to do the things that the opposition is not willing to do,” he said.
“It’s one of the biggest games in Africa. I don’t think previous results or previous form play a role.
“Yes, you are motivated to do the best as a team. I think if you present on the day mentally, physically and emotionally, you absorb everything that comes with what the game brings and you will adjust to whatever happens.”
Erasmus calls for Bucs to be composed in front of goal
Striker bemoans poor strike rate of late
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
