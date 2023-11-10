Ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has highlighted the changes interim coach Cavin Johnson is already making at Amakhosi.
Johnson registered his first victory when he led Chiefs to a 3-2 hard-fought victory over Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday, a match Riveiro watched with keen interest.
It was Johnson's second match after he replaced Molefi Ntseki with his first game ending in a defeat to Golden Arrows.
One of the improvements Riveiro is seeing under Johnson is the style of play he is implementing. “They are doing changes already. You can see in the recent games there are certain things that are new, especially in the build-up,” Riveiro explained.
“Also, players like [Keagan] Dolly coming back, he plays an important role in the way that they want to play. The new signing also, [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa, there is a new element.
“But still, it is early to get a lot of conclusions about what the coach or technical team is looking for with the team.
“They need time to develop their ideas to develop their thoughts and whatever happens on Saturday.”
The Spaniard, however, doesn't feel that Amakhosi, who are still trying to find their feet under Johnson, will be an advantage for them tomorrow.
“Is that an advantage for us? No, maybe when we manage to get the results,” he said.
“It is more of what is happening in the field between 22 players fighting and trying to impose themselves in duels than the influence of the coach in this case.
“This game is usually a different approach and pressure and the one who is able to manage those different elements that are going to be part of the game, probably is going to be the one who is going to manage to dictate the tempo and the type of a game we are going to play.”
Pirates will have striker Zakhele Lepasa back after he missed their 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Tuesday due to suspension.
Riveiro wary of 'new-look' Chiefs
New coach no advantage for Pirates, says coach
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has highlighted the changes interim coach Cavin Johnson is already making at Amakhosi.
Johnson registered his first victory when he led Chiefs to a 3-2 hard-fought victory over Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday, a match Riveiro watched with keen interest.
It was Johnson's second match after he replaced Molefi Ntseki with his first game ending in a defeat to Golden Arrows.
One of the improvements Riveiro is seeing under Johnson is the style of play he is implementing. “They are doing changes already. You can see in the recent games there are certain things that are new, especially in the build-up,” Riveiro explained.
“Also, players like [Keagan] Dolly coming back, he plays an important role in the way that they want to play. The new signing also, [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa, there is a new element.
“But still, it is early to get a lot of conclusions about what the coach or technical team is looking for with the team.
“They need time to develop their ideas to develop their thoughts and whatever happens on Saturday.”
The Spaniard, however, doesn't feel that Amakhosi, who are still trying to find their feet under Johnson, will be an advantage for them tomorrow.
“Is that an advantage for us? No, maybe when we manage to get the results,” he said.
“It is more of what is happening in the field between 22 players fighting and trying to impose themselves in duels than the influence of the coach in this case.
“This game is usually a different approach and pressure and the one who is able to manage those different elements that are going to be part of the game, probably is going to be the one who is going to manage to dictate the tempo and the type of a game we are going to play.”
Pirates will have striker Zakhele Lepasa back after he missed their 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Tuesday due to suspension.
Chiefs aim to win derby in honour of Kaizer – Johnson
Home victory eases the pressure off Pirates ahead of Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos