Despite enjoying a 2-0 advantage in the inaugural African Football League (AFL) over Petro de Luanda in the first leg, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels the job is far from being complete.
Marcelo Allende and Thapelo Maseko scored in the second half at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Angola on Saturday to give the Brazilians a huge advantage heading into the second leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday (7pm).
“This is only half time and there is a second leg to come,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference in Angola.
“You have seen many things happen in football. You have seen teams come back from greater [deficits]. We look forward to taking the scoreline to SA, but we will approach it as 0-0 and a different ball game.
“My message to the players was to remind them about a match we played on Wednesday [against TS Galaxy] in a cup game in SA. At half-time, we were 2-0 down and we came back in the second half to make it 2-2.
“This is half-time. There is still 90 minutes to be played, so it is important for us to stay humble, stay focused and respect our opponent because of the quality that they have and go out there and play the game, not the scoreline.”
Mokwena also praised his side’s performance as he feels they adapted to the conditions well and needed to respond after losing in two cup competitions in succession in domestic football.
“They [Petro] are a good team, but I have to give compliments to our team for an excellent shift and tactically, we were very good,” he said.
“The first half was not that good for us. We struggled, but it was a fantastic second half and incredible compliments to the group for adaptation and an incredible performance throughout.”
Mokwena urges Sundowns to complete job against Petro
Two-goal cushion can be overturned, warns coach
Image: Supplied
