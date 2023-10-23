Police launch manhunt for suspect linked to municipal worker’s murder

Police have launched a manhunt for a security guard who was arrested in connection with the murder of a Steve Tshwete local municipality employee during a strike in August.
Mpumalanga police on Sunday said Nqubeko Bright Mchunu, 41, disappeared after he was released on bail in the murder case of Tshepo Maseko.
Maseko, 33, was among a group of municipal workers on strike when he was shot at the back of his head.
The strike came after the dismissal of 16 employees who had allegedly raised concerns over the appointment of 30 bodyguards by acting municipal manager Thokozile Nkosi in April, costing about R3m.
Workers downed tools in solidarity with the 16 employees.
“His first appearance at the Middleburg magistrate's court was on August 19, 2022. He was then granted R10,000 bail in September 2022. The proceedings continued in court until March 9, 2023 but thereafter, Mchunu never returned to court. The matter was postponed to April 11, 2023, where a warrant for his arrest was issued,” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
“Mchunu is a suspect in the murder case which took place during a protest incident at the Steve Tshwete Municipality in Middleburg, which lasted for about three months. Maseko was shot and killed during the protest.
“According to information, Mchunu was employed as a security guard at the municipality offices. After the shooting, police conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of Mchunu as a suspect. Mchunu's last known address is Mbongolweni at Eshowe in the KwaZulu-Natal.”
Mdhluli urged anyone with information on Mchunu's whereabouts to contact the Investigations Officer, Det-Sgt Sizwe Malinga on 079 286 8550 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.
Alternatively, information can be shared via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Image: Supplied
