Sundowns get AFL campaign off to good start with win over Petro Atlético in Angola
Mamelodi Sundowns forgot about their domestic cup competitions disappointments to conjure up a 2-0 African Football League (AFL) quarterfinal first leg win over Petro Atlético at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Angola on Saturday.
The Brazilians went into this match under pressure after successive penalty shoot-out defeats to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final and to TS Galaxy in Carling Knockout last 16 midweek.
With this hard fought win, Sundowns have a significant advantage of two away goals going into Tuesday’s second leg in Pretoria where they will be favourites to progress to the semifinals which comes with more than R35 million.
This victory will be sweet for Sundowns because Atlético dumped them out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage in 2022.
Mokwena made six changes to the team that lost on penalties to TS Galaxy on during the week in a match that was marred by an over-the-top tackle from Bongani Zungu that broke the leg Barnard Parker.
Ronwen Williams reclaimed his place form Reyaad Pieterse and in the defence Grant Kekana and Khuliso Mudau came in for Rushine de Reuck and Lebohang Maboe.
Elsewhere Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane came in for Zungu, Neo Maema and Junior Mandieta.
Mokwena continued to be without influential attackers in Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro who are at various stages of rehabilitation after knee injuries.
Atlético settled first and most of their scoring chances came from the right side of the field where Miguel Vieira and Alexandre Guedes operated.
One of Atlético’s clear chances during the opening exchanges when Guedes was denied by Williams who had a storming game between the poles.
The most notable moment of the opening half came after 38 minutes when defender Mothobi Mvala conceded a penalty by hacking Jonathan Toro inside the box.
Sundowns players, led by captain Themba Zwane, expressed their disapproval to Libyan referee Ibrahim Mutaz but he stuck with his decision after the penalty was confirmed by VAR.
Vieira took the penalty but Ronwen Williams dived the right way to produce a double stunning save to also deny Alexandre Guedes on the rebound.
The goal finally arrived after 66 minutes and it was a move that was made in South America with Argentinean Junior Mendieta laying the ball for Chilean Marcelo Allende to kiss the back of the net.
The match was put beyond doubt in the 81st minute when substitute Thapelo Maseko nearly made an instant impact with the second goal after the Atlético defence was caught napping.