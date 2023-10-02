Another home victory delights Polokwane City's Seema

Polokwane City coach Lehlohonolo Seema has praised his players after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Royal AM in a DStv Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Ndumiso Mabena scored the only goal on the stroke of halftime and that proved enough to hand Rise and Shine their third win of the season.
Though Seema is satisfied with the start they made, he feels there is room for improvement.
“Credit must go to the players. I think they worked very hard. We played against a difficult team,” Seema told the media.
“If you can miss a lot of opportunities and score one and defend it, then we are happy. Our record at home is better than away. If we can do well at home, then away we can see where we can fight and steal a point or three.
“But I’m happy with the performance of the guys, however, there is still a lot of work to do and the experience of Mabena helped us as he scored the goal.”
With most of his new signings trying to settle into the team, Seema said he will be patient with them as he is confident they will soon find their footing.
“All these guys who have not played in a long time are still rusty. I’m sure they will improve. [Manuel] Kambala came in, he gave us stability at the back. I think the team brought the players that we needed and we know how to use them. As I said, there is still a lot of work to be done.”
Meanwhile, Royal coach John Maduka was not impressed with some of his players’ attitude as he felt they took Polokwane for granted.
“Very disappointing performances. I think we didn’t come to the party. To play away from home against a team that is also quickly going forward, we were always going to have a problem,” Maduka said.
“I think five of our players were below par and when you have that and you have six players against 11, I don’t think we stood any chance. We thought it was going to be easy, but we didn’t come to the party. We have to blame ourselves. I warned the players not to take Polokwane City for granted.”
Elsewhere, Moroka Swallows continued their impressive run when they beat AmaZulu 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday to register their fourth victory of the campaign with a brace from Tshegofatsho Mabasa.
Another home victory delights Polokwane City's Seema
Maduka concedes Royal may have taken City lightly
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
