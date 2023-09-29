Modest Mokwena chases clean sweep dream

With Mamelodi Sundowns looking invincible, having won all eight matches in the DStv Premiership, coach Rulani Mokwena is backing his side to go all the way and finish the season undefeated.
On Wednesday, Sundowns set a new record for the longest run without a loss, 32 matches. It’s a run that includes 26 wins and six draws to overtake Kaizer Chiefs, who achieved the feat in 2005.
Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night. They also equalled the longest winning run at the start of the season of eight games held by Chiefs in the 2014/15 season.
Mokwena said he backed his side 150% to give effort and commitment in every game.
“I back this team 150%, otherwise I shouldn't be coaching them. They have my undivided, unreserved confidence and it's not a question of backing but the question of understanding how difficult that dream is,” Mokwena told the media yesterday.
“It's not an obsession, it's a dream we work for every single day to win every match. That's the responsibility we have at this club. We will attempt it, it is something we can chase, but chasing it doesn't mean you will reach it but still chase it and that's what we are trying to do – to win every single match. Of course, we won't win every single sports match.”
While Sundowns appear not to have hit their top gear despite winning 11 and drawing one of their 12 matches across all competitions, what excites Mokwena is that he feels they are still going to improve.
“The players and the technical staff know and our feeling is that we can get better and we know that we can play better. Getting better with the expectations, so it actually excites me because the challenge is how better can we become. How many more games can we win, how much better can we play?
“How many ideas can we infuse into this team? That's what excites me as long as we stay focused on processes and small details. I'm sure we can even surprise ourselves with a capacity that we can reach as a team and group.”
Sundowns shift their focus to the CAF Champions League, where they will host Bumamuru in the second preliminary round second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (6pm), where they have a 4-0 lead.
Modest Mokwena chases clean sweep dream
Coach backs Downs to finish season undefeated
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
With Mamelodi Sundowns looking invincible, having won all eight matches in the DStv Premiership, coach Rulani Mokwena is backing his side to go all the way and finish the season undefeated.
On Wednesday, Sundowns set a new record for the longest run without a loss, 32 matches. It’s a run that includes 26 wins and six draws to overtake Kaizer Chiefs, who achieved the feat in 2005.
Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night. They also equalled the longest winning run at the start of the season of eight games held by Chiefs in the 2014/15 season.
Mokwena said he backed his side 150% to give effort and commitment in every game.
“I back this team 150%, otherwise I shouldn't be coaching them. They have my undivided, unreserved confidence and it's not a question of backing but the question of understanding how difficult that dream is,” Mokwena told the media yesterday.
“It's not an obsession, it's a dream we work for every single day to win every match. That's the responsibility we have at this club. We will attempt it, it is something we can chase, but chasing it doesn't mean you will reach it but still chase it and that's what we are trying to do – to win every single match. Of course, we won't win every single sports match.”
While Sundowns appear not to have hit their top gear despite winning 11 and drawing one of their 12 matches across all competitions, what excites Mokwena is that he feels they are still going to improve.
“The players and the technical staff know and our feeling is that we can get better and we know that we can play better. Getting better with the expectations, so it actually excites me because the challenge is how better can we become. How many more games can we win, how much better can we play?
“How many ideas can we infuse into this team? That's what excites me as long as we stay focused on processes and small details. I'm sure we can even surprise ourselves with a capacity that we can reach as a team and group.”
Sundowns shift their focus to the CAF Champions League, where they will host Bumamuru in the second preliminary round second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (6pm), where they have a 4-0 lead.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos