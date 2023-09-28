“We could have given it to Mosa [Lebusa], 'Riva' [Rivaldo Coetzee], Grant [Kekana], [Bongani] Zungu, Thapelo Morena. But after deliberations with the leadership team the feeling was Peter should get it.
WATCH | Sundowns’ Siyabonga Mabena, 16, becomes youngest Premiership scorer
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
While Mamelodi Sundowns set a new DStv Premiership unbeaten record of 32 matches beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 on Wednesday night, another huge mark was that 16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena became the league's youngest scorer in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.
Mabena — who made four league and one Nedbank Cup appearances in the second half of last season, and was playing in his third match in all competitions this campaign — came off the bench at Lucas Moripe Stadium and scored Downs’ 90th-minute third goal.
At 16 years, seven months, nine days he beat Siyanda Xulu’s previous record, set in 2009, for Downs’ youngest scorer by 478 days.
He became the youngest scorer in the league since the Premiership was launched in the 1996-97 season. The previous youngest was Thulani Ngcepe, who scored on debut for Silver Stars in January 2007 aged 16 years, 11 months, 21 days.
The youngest in professional football was Mkhanyiseli Siwahla, who scored when he became South Africa's youngest debutant, aged 15 years, five months and 22 days in a 3-0 Absa Cup win for Ajax Cape Town against Dynamos in 2004.
The youngest scorer in the league in all eras was Steve Lekoelea at 16 years, seven days, in 1995, in the pre-PSL period.
Mabena, making his first Premiership appearance of 2023-2024, replaced Thapelo Maseko in the 86th minute with Downs having fought back from 1-0 down to 2-1.
The teen tapped in after a layoff from Downs goal ace Peter Shalulile four minutes later.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena praised Shalulile — the captain on the night as Themba Zwane continues his return from injury — for his unselfishness, passing to Mabena when he could have had a shot.
“We could have given the armband to anybody to be honest, we've got so many leaders on the pitch,” Mokwena said of the choice of Shalulile as captain against Stellies.
“We could have given it to Mosa [Lebusa], 'Riva' [Rivaldo Coetzee], Grant [Kekana], [Bongani] Zungu, Thapelo Morena. But after deliberations with the leadership team the feeling was Peter should get it.
“And then you see the selflessness, which is the number one trait for a leader. Because everything comes from selflessness — respect for others, humility; all these other traits leaders have come from selflessness.
“You can talk about it but the biggest thing is when it's demonstrated. You could see, he could have taken a shot there but he passes to the young Mabena.
“And so I think it [the armband] was the right decision.”
Mabena started making a name for himself scoring nine goals, including five against Seychelles, in the 2022 Cosafa U-17 Championship in Malawi to help South Africa finish runners-up.
A Downs academy product who was at one stage the subject of a tussle for his services with Orlando Pirates, he was promoted to the Brazilians' U-19 team when he was 15 and drafted into the senior side at 16 by Mokwena in the second half of last season.
Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs’ record of 31 matches unbeaten, set in 2005, against Stellies. The Brazilians also equalled Chiefs’ record of eight wins from the start of a league season.
Downs turn their attention to the Caf Champions League, where they have a 4-0 lead from the away leg going into the second leg of their second preliminary round tie against Burundi's Bumamuru at Lucas Moripe on Saturday (6pm).
