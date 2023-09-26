Despite beating Pirates on Sunday, Stellies still didn’t make it to the final as the Sea Robbers prevailed courtesy of having won 2-1 in the away leg early this month. Pirates, the defending champions, will now face Sundowns in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 7.
Meanwhile, Zwane has identified speedy striker Iqraam Rayners as a man who’s capable of giving them problems on Wednesday, anticipating that Stellies will deploy a low block and wait for counter-attacks to hurt them. However, Rayners is doubtful as he was stretchered off with what looked like a hamstring injury against Pirates.
“To be honest, it’s going to be a difficult game. Stellenbosch are always looking to use their pace upfront. They are going to sit back and try to catch us on counter attacks but we know what to do. We will take care of the ball and try to manage the game well,” Mshishi said.
“Obviously they have Rayners upfront, he’s the guy that they use a lot because he has pace and good technique… he’s their main player.”
Stellies have lot of players who are aggressive on the ball says Zwane
Losing Mthethwa to Chiefs doesn’t make them weaker, says Sundowns captain
Image: Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba “Mshishi” Zwane doesn’t think Stellenbosch will be any weaker now that they’ve lost their talismanic holding midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
Sundowns host Stellenbosch in a league clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
It will be the Cape Winelands side’s second game since they sold Mthethwa to Kaizer Chiefs last week. Stellies beat Pirates 1-0 in the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium on Sunday in what was the first game since the player nicknamed “Ox” left for Naturena. Against Pirates, Sihle Nduli played where Mthethwa usually operated.
“I don’t think losing Mthethwa to Chiefs makes them a weaker team because if you check the way coach [Steve] Barker does things, he’ll always have someone who’s similar to Mthethwa. They have a lot of players who are aggressive on the ball,” Zwane told Sundowns’ media team on Tuesday.
Mokwena ‘overwhelmed by emotions’ after Sundowns beat Chiefs to reach final
Despite beating Pirates on Sunday, Stellies still didn’t make it to the final as the Sea Robbers prevailed courtesy of having won 2-1 in the away leg early this month. Pirates, the defending champions, will now face Sundowns in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 7.
Meanwhile, Zwane has identified speedy striker Iqraam Rayners as a man who’s capable of giving them problems on Wednesday, anticipating that Stellies will deploy a low block and wait for counter-attacks to hurt them. However, Rayners is doubtful as he was stretchered off with what looked like a hamstring injury against Pirates.
“To be honest, it’s going to be a difficult game. Stellenbosch are always looking to use their pace upfront. They are going to sit back and try to catch us on counter attacks but we know what to do. We will take care of the ball and try to manage the game well,” Mshishi said.
“Obviously they have Rayners upfront, he’s the guy that they use a lot because he has pace and good technique… he’s their main player.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos