Soccer

Mdantsane happy to get second bite at Chiefs cherry

Midfielder promises he's now more matured to carry the badge

08 September 2023 - 10:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mduduzi Mdantsane of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane has opened up about growing at the club and initially failing to find a place before finally coming back this season.

Mdantsane came through the development ranks of Amakhosi and was released in 2014 while playing for the reserve team.

He surfaced in the top flight football with Baroka in 2017, where he made a name for himself until he left the club to join Cape Town City.

Nine years later, the 28-year-old has returned to the club where his journey to professional football began as he penned a three-year deal with Amakhosi from the Citizens.

“The time I was here, I was still a kid, still learning and I left to get more experience and I believe I have that experience now even though in football you learn every day,” Mdantsane explained.

“But it’s great that I’m back and I’m still learning. Yes, it’s only a few players that I played with in development.

“Some of them are new to me. This is football, you meet new players and you have to adjust as quickly as possible, get along with the players and have the same goal which is to try and win as many games as you can.”

While he was still at Chiefs youth team, it was a dream for the attacking midfielder to play for the senior team one day.

Now that the dream has come true, his focus is on helping the Glamour Boys return to their glory days by winning titles.

“I’ve always wanted to play for this club and the time I was here while I was still a young guy, I’ve always pictured myself wearing the jersey for the team.

“Now that it happened, it feels great and I know what I have to do. What’s very important for me and the team while playing is to do my job, try and score goals and help the club win.

“The only thing I can say is it is good to be back and I’m here to win. I’m here to help the team. I’m not just here to add to numbers.

“I know there is too much pressure but, as a player, you have to remain motivated and strong somehow. Take all those things and let them sink into you so you can do better.”

Latest

