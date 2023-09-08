Bafana’s impressive form should earn us the respect – Williams

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has appealed for the national side to receive more backing as they have turned the tide from being a national laughing stock to a competitive side under Hugo Broos.
Too often associated with failure, Bafana seem to be on an upward trajectory as they enter the friendlies against Namibia and the DR Congo, taking place at Orlando Stadium tomorrow and Tuesday, with an unbeaten home record which spans two years.
They have also qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, taking place in Ivory Coast, and skipper Williams feels this should be sufficient for the side to finally earn respect of the nation which usually takes joy in mocking them.
“We need to mend the relationship with the fans,” Williams said yesterday at a breakfast meeting organised by new Bafana sponsors 10bet in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.
“They [fans] have criticised us many times but when we are doing well, we should hear the noise as well.”
The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper bemoaned the fact that at times Bafana play in front of empty stands, although he was grateful to have seen more than 50,000 people turn up to watch the national team beat World Cup semifinalists Morocco 2-1 at FNB Stadium in June.
“I appealed for fans to come in numbers in our last match and they did, we appreciate that. We felt the love against Morocco and it was a huge motivation in the last 10 minutes, when Morocco were fighting to equalise, our fans backed us all the way. But sometimes you walk out and it’s only a few fans there… it feels like we are back in the Covid-19 era [where crowds were not allowed].”
It is unclear how many fans will pitch at Orlando Stadium for tomorrow’s first friendly against Namibia (3pm kickoff) but the last time Bafana played at the Soweto venue, they drew a paltry crowd as they drew 2-2 with Liberia in an Afcon qualifier.
Thankfully, they managed to get the famous win over the Liberians away a few days later to book a spot in next year’s finals, but the attendance in Monrovia couldn’t have been more contrasting, as thousands of Liberians filled the Doe Sports Complex to watch their team lose a midweek fixture.
Williams conceded some of the Bafana team members are little known and called for more public engagements, but it seems coach Broos will opt for even more unfamiliar faces for tomorrow’s tie.
“He [Broos] told us everyone is going to play in the two friendlies,” Williams revealed, adding Veli Mothwa will start in goal tomorrow.
The veteran Belgian has already stated he would gladly accept a first home defeat provided the two friendlies enable him to integrate new arrivals to his squad, such as France-based Lebo Mothiba and Kobamelo Kodisang, who plays in Portugal for Moreirense. Thankfully for SA, Namibia have never tasted a win over SA in eight officials matches.
Bafana’s impressive form should earn us the respect – Williams
Skipper appeals to fans to attend matches in numbers
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
