Vilakazi’s arrival could spell doom for Mammila at Chippa

The arrival of Vusumuzi Vilakazi as a technical director at Chippa United should have coach Morgan Mammila worried about his future.
In most cases, when a club hires a technical director, chances are that they are on standby to take over when the coach does not produce results.
It was the case with Mammila before as he occupied this role at the Chilli Boys before he was tasked to lead the team.
And this should put his job under threat, given how Mpengesi has changed coaches in the past seasons.
It is not a secret that Mammila is under pressure at the Gqeberha-based side with only a single victory in six matches with three draws and two defeats registered so far.
The club also finds itself in 12th position on the table with only a six-point difference from bottom side Cape Town Spurs, who are yet to win a match and chairperson Siviwe Mpengesi is known for acting if results are not coming, it’s safe to say Mammila could find himself out of the job soon.
Asked if the arrival of Vilakazi means Mammila’s head is on the line, Mpengesi refused to comment.
“Since when have you heard me commenting on these issues?” Mpengesi asked when Sowetan called for clarity.
“I don’t know why you called me. We have a website where we put everything.”
In a brief statement released by the club, Mpengesi insisted that Vilakazi would oversee the club’s development structures and senior team while also working closely with the first team.
“His vast experience and deep expertise will play a crucial role in uplifting the performance levels of the club as a whole,” read a statement.
“Having Mr Vilakazi with his calibre and experience join our club is indeed a proud moment for us. I am eagerly anticipating his contribution to our development structures and confident that his insights will immensely benefit our team.”
Vilakazi shocked the football fraternity on Sunday when he announced his resignation from Arrows. This is despite the excellent start to the season by Arrows who are currently second in the DStv Premiership behind Mamelodi Sundowns.
Both Vilakazi and Mammila could not be reached for a comment yesterday.
Chippa will resume their DStv Premiership assignment when they visit struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 19.
Mpengesi refuses to comment on coach’s future
Vilakazi’s arrival could spell doom for Mammila at Chippa
Image: BackpagePix Staff/Samuel Shivambu
