Lekgwathi implores Bucs to reclaim league title

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Lucky Lekgwathi feels winning knockout competitions now and then has made it unnoticeable that the club’s last league championship triumph was over a decade ago, reasoning it also brings an element of complacency.
Lekgwathi skippered Pirates when they last lifted the league title in the 2011/12 campaign. Since then, the Sea Robbers have bagged four domestic cups without being league kings again.
“Now they [Pirates] are winning cups and people are focusing on that, without really talking much about the fact that it’s been more than 10 years since the club last won the league,” Lekgwathi told Sowetan on the sidelines of the launch and draw of Lucas Radebe’s schools tournament, at Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Orlando West.
“People are saying ‘yes Sundowns won the league but we won two cups’ and I think that also makes the players a bit complacent.”
The retired defender, who’s regarded as Pirates’ most successful skipper, emphasised that Pirates should be winning league championships constantly, reflecting that even during his heyday winning cups used to shadow the importance of the league.
“Winning the league is very important. Even during the time when I was still playing, we won many cups before we won the league [back-to-back in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons]. We were satisfied that we were winning something and that ended up delaying us to focus more on the league. Pirates are an institution and they should be winning the league year in year out,” Lekgwathi stated.
Lekgwathi is convinced Pirates have what it takes to give perennial league champions Sundowns a run for their money in the title race, albeit stressing staying consistent is the hardest thing for his former side.
“Pirates are not consistent enough at times and that’s what I always preach to them when I get a chance. Sundowns win these titles because of consistency,” Lekgwathi said.
“You see now, Pirates struggle to win at least three league games in a row and if they can start to have that momentum they will really challenge Sundowns for the title because they’ve a great coach and quality players too.”
Cups Pirates have won since their 2011/12 season’s league success
Nedbank Cup (2014 & 2023); MTN8 (2020 & 2022)
Ex-skipper says cups obscure decade-long failure to win championship
Lekgwathi implores Bucs to reclaim league title
Image: Gallo Images/Lee Warren
