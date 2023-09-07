USA friendlies 'a chance for Banyana to market themselves'

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has told her players to use the two friendlies against one of the powerhouses of women’s football, the USA, to once again market themselves to international clubs.
Fresh from reaching the round of 16 for the first time in what was their second World Cup appearance last month, Banyana will face the USA twice in friendlies on September 22 and 24 at TLQ Stadium in Cincinnati and Soldier Field Stadium respectively.
Banyana turned heads in the right places at the World Cup, co-staged by New Zealand and Australia, until they were eliminated by the Netherlands in the last 16. Despite their impressive display, not even a single player was signed by a top foreign club.
Ellis wants her troops to show international clubs and the world that they didn’t fluke their World Cup heroics.
“This is an opportunity to put themselves on a shopping window... if clubs were not sure whether to offer them [Banyana players] contracts or not, this is a good chance to prove that they can play anywhere in the world,” Ellis said during her announcement of the 23-player squad to face the USA at SABC Studios in Auckland Park yesterday.
“This group is very level-grounded. They’ve shown that they can step up at any time. I think you don’t need any motivation when you play against USA. This is also a chance to show that what we did at the World Cup was not a fluke.”
Ellis made just two changes to the World Cup squad with injured skipper Refiloe Jane and veteran defender Bambanani Mbane saw their slots being taken by Noxolo Cesane’s twin, Sinoxolo, and Lonathemba Mhlongo.
Ellis confirmed the inclusion of Sinoxolo means they’ll be having a set of twins in the same squad for the first time, highlighting what the USA-based attacking midfielder brings to the team. Sinoxolo, who played for all the junior national side alongside her usual suspect twin Noxolo, plays for US university side East Tennessee state.
“It’ll be the first time the Cesane sisters are in the senior national team together. We’ve had the set of twins together at Banyana because the Shamase [Thubelihle and Sphumelele] twins were always here at different times,” Ellis said.
“Sinoxolo is an attacking midfielder, there is Linda in that position and there aren’t many in that position. So, we are always looking at getting depth. I’ve had conversations with her on how we might use her.”
Full squad
Keepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Kebotseng Moletsane
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lonathemba Mhlongo
Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Sinoxolo Cesane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly
Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Wendy Shongwe, Hildah Magaia, Gabriela Salga
