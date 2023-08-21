Peterson’s own goal grants Galaxy 1-0 win over Chiefs

A disjointed performance all round saw Kaizer Chiefs suffer their second league defeat of the season against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Galaxy won 1-0, thanks to Brandon Peterson’s own goal. Higor Vidal’s shot initially hit the post, before it rebounded off Petersen’s hand to find the back of the net. Chiefs defender Given Msimango was the guilty party as he misjudged the ball before it fell to Vidal. If it was not for Peterson, who made a series of great saves, Chiefs, who remain winless in the league from three games now, would have been given a proper hiding.
Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki made just a single change to the starting XI that beat Cape Town City 2-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals in the Mother City last Sunday. Ranga Chivaviro started in a slot that was occupied by Ashley Du Preez against the Citizens.
Du Preez, who already boasts two goals across all competitions this season, missed the match due to flu infection. Chivaviro would be substituted for Christian Saile after pulling his hamstring a few seconds before the hour mark.
Conversely, Galaxy made a number of changes to the starting line-up that drew goalless against Chippa United in their last outing almost two weeks ago, with former Kaizer Chiefs man Bernard Parker spearheading the attack, while Thamsanqa Gabuza, who had started against Chippa, started off the bench. The other change saw Solomon Letsoenyo starting ahead of Mark Munyai at right-back.
Chiefs were lucky not to concede a penalty when left-back Sifiso Hlanti blatantly handled the ball inside the box midway through the first period. Both teams managed to produce a few promising attacks but lack of cutting edge at both ends was the reason the scoreline was even at halftime. Lindokuhle Mbatha, using his blistering pace, caused all sorts of problems for the Chiefs defence but his attempts did not yield any fruit due to his poor final decision making.
Chiefs’ best chance of the game fell to Saile, who outmuscled MacBeth Mahlangu after he was brilliantly set up by Mduduzi Mdantsane, only to see his shot miss the target by a few inches in the first half. While Galaxy continued with their plan to use counter-attacks even in the second half, Chiefs struggled to string together passes and lost possession easily.
Given Msimango is viewed as the guilty party
Peterson’s own goal grants Galaxy 1-0 win over Chiefs
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
A disjointed performance all round saw Kaizer Chiefs suffer their second league defeat of the season against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Galaxy won 1-0, thanks to Brandon Peterson’s own goal. Higor Vidal’s shot initially hit the post, before it rebounded off Petersen’s hand to find the back of the net. Chiefs defender Given Msimango was the guilty party as he misjudged the ball before it fell to Vidal. If it was not for Peterson, who made a series of great saves, Chiefs, who remain winless in the league from three games now, would have been given a proper hiding.
Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki made just a single change to the starting XI that beat Cape Town City 2-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals in the Mother City last Sunday. Ranga Chivaviro started in a slot that was occupied by Ashley Du Preez against the Citizens.
Du Preez, who already boasts two goals across all competitions this season, missed the match due to flu infection. Chivaviro would be substituted for Christian Saile after pulling his hamstring a few seconds before the hour mark.
Conversely, Galaxy made a number of changes to the starting line-up that drew goalless against Chippa United in their last outing almost two weeks ago, with former Kaizer Chiefs man Bernard Parker spearheading the attack, while Thamsanqa Gabuza, who had started against Chippa, started off the bench. The other change saw Solomon Letsoenyo starting ahead of Mark Munyai at right-back.
Chiefs were lucky not to concede a penalty when left-back Sifiso Hlanti blatantly handled the ball inside the box midway through the first period. Both teams managed to produce a few promising attacks but lack of cutting edge at both ends was the reason the scoreline was even at halftime. Lindokuhle Mbatha, using his blistering pace, caused all sorts of problems for the Chiefs defence but his attempts did not yield any fruit due to his poor final decision making.
Chiefs’ best chance of the game fell to Saile, who outmuscled MacBeth Mahlangu after he was brilliantly set up by Mduduzi Mdantsane, only to see his shot miss the target by a few inches in the first half. While Galaxy continued with their plan to use counter-attacks even in the second half, Chiefs struggled to string together passes and lost possession easily.
No talkshow but lots of talking gets Downs the wins
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt slams poor local pitches, calls for clubs to do more to improve them
Sundowns dominate Chippa to silence coach Morgan Mammila
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos