Three police officers linked to R8,000 coins heist

Three police officers attached to the Highway Flying Squad have been linked to the R8,000 heist which happened a week ago.
The trio wheistere at the weekend found in possession of explosives and firearms, including AK47 assault rifles.
They appeared in the Malelane magistrate’s court on Monday where the state told the court that their case would be joined to the heist matter.
The police sergeants are Collen Nonyane, Sunday Peace Mashego and Bhekinkosi Stanley Godi appeared together with Musa Vilakazi who is a mechanic.
Last week Musa Bheki Ngwenyama, Ally Ibrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi appeared in the same court in connection with the heist where R8,000 coins were stolen after a cash van was blown up in One Tree-Hill, Malelane.
A teacher who was arrested together with Ngwenyama, Ibrahim and Lubisi has since been released.
State prosecutor Adv Tsepo Mahasha told the court on Monday: “The state has decided to merge the accused and also add the charges based on the evidence [gathered by police].”
He could not conclude his address as the defence raised an objection against the media being granted permission to take photos of the accused in court.
Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said they received a tip-off that the officers were transporting guns and explosives.
“We arrested three people for the heist and our investigation led us to these officers. We got that on that particular day, they would transport the guns from a safe house to commit another crime in and around KaNyamazane hence when we stopped them they sped off.
“They started shooting at the police that’s when a shootout ensued and they were apprehended,” said Sekgotodi.
Outside court, MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe lambasted the officers, saying they were an embarrassment to the police force.
“I’m happy with the police investigation which managed to connect the dots, linking the arrested officers to the heist that took place at One Tree-Hill. I must applaud the officers who are investigating the case. The evidence which indicates that some of the guns found in possession of the three officers belong to the security company that was robbed of the money [R8,000] during the heist.”
The case was postponed to Wednesday for bail application and was moved to the Tonga magistrate’s court.
