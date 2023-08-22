Own goal aside, Galaxy outplayed us, says Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki conceded that TS Galaxy outshone them in every aspect of the game as Brandon Peterson’s own goal saw them lose 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
"It’s a disappointment to have lost a game like this. When you look at the overall performance of the team, I think we tried very hard. From our observation, in terms of how we exerted ourselves in the game, we were coming second in everything,'' Ntseki said.
"The energy levels weren’t as high as we expected... the intensity from our game wasn’t the way we wanted. I think the most important thing was for us to defend well and when we regained the ball, we should have kept it better to create those scoring moments."
Barely two months into the job, Ntseki is already under fire and was helped by security to leave the pitch on Sunday after the Chiefs fans bayed for his blood, pelting him with objects.
Galaxy have always been a tough nut to crack for the Soweto giants. Sunday’s win was Galaxy's third over Chiefs in nine matches with five draws and a single defeat.
The match’s solitary goal came when Brazilian midfielder Higor Vidal’s shot initially hit the post, before it rebounded off Petersen’s hand to find roll over the line. Centre-half Given Msimango, who skippered Galaxy until he left them for Amakhosi before the start of the season, was the guilty party in the goal. Msimango misjudged the ball before it fell to Vidal.
As much as he has since found himself at the receiving end of criticism, Peterson really made a number of great saves to keep the scoreline dignified in Nelspruit.
It looks like the biggest reason the Amakhosi shot-stopper is being vilified by the fans is that it wasn’t the first time he finds himself giving away a goal that eventually decides Chiefs’ games. Peterson’s first blunder of the season came when he failed to handle a lame shot from Neo Maema, giving Sundowns a late win almost two weeks ago.
Chiefs will be hoping to make amends when they host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Peterson executed excellent saves to keep Chiefs in the game
Own goal aside, Galaxy outplayed us, says Ntseki
Image: Galllo Images/Dirk Kotze
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki conceded that TS Galaxy outshone them in every aspect of the game as Brandon Peterson’s own goal saw them lose 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
"It’s a disappointment to have lost a game like this. When you look at the overall performance of the team, I think we tried very hard. From our observation, in terms of how we exerted ourselves in the game, we were coming second in everything,'' Ntseki said.
"The energy levels weren’t as high as we expected... the intensity from our game wasn’t the way we wanted. I think the most important thing was for us to defend well and when we regained the ball, we should have kept it better to create those scoring moments."
Barely two months into the job, Ntseki is already under fire and was helped by security to leave the pitch on Sunday after the Chiefs fans bayed for his blood, pelting him with objects.
Galaxy have always been a tough nut to crack for the Soweto giants. Sunday’s win was Galaxy's third over Chiefs in nine matches with five draws and a single defeat.
The match’s solitary goal came when Brazilian midfielder Higor Vidal’s shot initially hit the post, before it rebounded off Petersen’s hand to find roll over the line. Centre-half Given Msimango, who skippered Galaxy until he left them for Amakhosi before the start of the season, was the guilty party in the goal. Msimango misjudged the ball before it fell to Vidal.
As much as he has since found himself at the receiving end of criticism, Peterson really made a number of great saves to keep the scoreline dignified in Nelspruit.
It looks like the biggest reason the Amakhosi shot-stopper is being vilified by the fans is that it wasn’t the first time he finds himself giving away a goal that eventually decides Chiefs’ games. Peterson’s first blunder of the season came when he failed to handle a lame shot from Neo Maema, giving Sundowns a late win almost two weeks ago.
Chiefs will be hoping to make amends when they host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Distress as AmaZulu fire blanks
No talkshow but lots of talking gets Downs the wins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos