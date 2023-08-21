Mammila unbothered by Chippa's winless run

Despite having yet to register a win this season in four matches, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila insists they have done well so far.
The Chilli Boys have drawn three against Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates and lost the other to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
A first-half strike by Aubrey Modiba and an own goal by Justice Chabalala saw Mammila suffer his first defeat this season. What could be even more concerning for Chippa is the fact that they have only scored one goal in those matches, but Mammila is far from being worried.
“Disappointed with the results, but I’m happy with the performance,” Mammila told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We played against top teams in SA, remember the point I took against Pirates, the one I got from Chiefs and TS Galaxy, are very important. Those points will help overtake other teams as long as I’m not losing to my direct competitors, it’s fine.
“You can’t fight me for losing against Sundowns, they have not lost in 24 matches [league], so it’s one of those things so we need to come up with a plan, but you can see we are very close.”
Mammila also feels they gave Sundowns some scare during the match and were only let down by poor finishing after they created enough scoring opportunities.
“Did you see other teams create chances like we did against Sundowns this season? I doubt; there is no one,” he said. “It is just a matter of converting chances, I mean we lost once against the top teams in the country."
Chippa will be eyeing their first win when they visit struggling Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on Friday.
“Difficult match, they lost three matches in a row and they are not talking about firing the coach there because they know it is just match number three.
“But they need to improve, but playing teams like that we need to be cautious and we need to be tactically disciplined.
“Against Sundowns, we gave them free goals, they didn’t create those chances. But they were the best team as they won the match.”
Chilli Boys have scored just once in four matches
Mammila unbothered by Chippa's winless run
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
