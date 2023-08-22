Spain’s football association chief apologises for World Cup kiss

The Spanish soccer federation chief apologised on Monday after an unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso's lips during celebrations of the country's Women's World Cup victory sparked outrage, with Spain's second deputy prime minister calling for his resignation.

The incident happened as federation president Luis Rubiales handed the Spanish team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

“Surely I was wrong, I have to admit,” Rubiales said in a video statement sent by the federation. “It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness.”

As the team landed in Madrid on Monday night after their victory in Australia, Rubiales declined to reply to a question about the incident, telling Reuters: “It is time to enjoy and celebrate. We have won a world cup”.