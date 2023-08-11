Stellies battle ready for MTN8 clash

Making just their second MTN8 appearance, Stellenbosch will have odds stacked against them when they take on one of the most successful teams in this competition, SuperSport United, in the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
Stellies were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinals in what was their first ever MTN8 participation last season. Conversely, SuperSport have already won this trophy three times, with two of those occasions coming under the current sponsors (in 2017 and 2019), while the other was under the previous sponsor – SAA – in 2004.
This, without a doubt, makes Stellies head into Sunday's showdown as underdogs. The club's mentor, Steve Barker, weighed in on going into this game less-fancied to win, saying that they had nothing to lose but a lot to gain as they aimed to play with freedom.
“I am not too sure how much of an advantage being the underdogs gives you but we do have nothing to lose, as we are in our second MTN8 appearance. We've got a lot to gain and, therefore, we can approach the game with a lot of freedom,'' Barker explained to Sowetan on the sidelines of the tournament's media launch in Randburg yesterday.
"We will go out there to express ourselves...it's a once-off thing but we really want to see ourselves in the semifinals. We will give it a gallant fight as we always do."
The Stellies tactician also indicated that there was no time to try out a different approach than the one they had used in their two opening league games against Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City. Stellies beat Pirates 1-0 in their season opener last week, before being beaten via the same scoreline by Polokwane on Wednesday.
"There's not much time to change approaches. We've worked hard in the pre-season to play a certain way and to do certain things we feel it's best for us as the club. We just didn't execute our plan well enough last night [on Wednesday], so we must go back to the drawing board before Sunday and make sure we win against SuperSport,'' Barker explained.
We will give it a gallant fight, coach Barker vows
Stellies battle ready for MTN8 clash
Image: BackpagePix
