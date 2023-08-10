Tembo not losing heart over Bay’s poor start

Despite recording two successive defeats in the opening matches of the DStv Premiership this season, Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo feels his side is on the right track as they just need to pick up points.
The Natal Rich Boyz lost their opening matches to SuperSport United (0-2) and Golden Arrows (1-2).
Tembo did not hide his disappointment after the defeat to Arrows on Tuesday at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Ryan Moon put Arrows ahead in the first half before Tembo’s side netted the equaliser through Boikanyo Komane four minutes from time.
But they conceded almost immediately as Abafana Bes’thende restored their lead courtesy of Olwethu Ncube’s 88-minute strike to seal the points.
"We’ve to find the right combinations and give other players an opportunity to play. But at the same time, try and build certain combinations so we can function properly as a team,” Tembo told the media after the match.
“We are on the right track, but at the same time we need to start picking up points. If you look at the game we started very well, but when you think now you are settling then you give away cheap goals in a situation where you had three moments where you could have cleared the ball, but you didn’t and you gave the opportunity to the opponent and they took advantage.
“I thought it was a cheap goal to give away then we got an equaliser. Again, lapse in concentration in terms of our defending our structure, we give away the goal.
“So, it’s really a bit difficult, but we will put in an effort in terms of working in our defence. But at the same time, we need to create enough scoring opportunities.”
Meanwhile, Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi was pleased with the character his side showed and that they will go into their next match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday with their confidence high.
“One thing we need to rectify and spend more time on I think is our finishing. We got a lot of chances in our matches and we are not converting them.
“The confidence we have going into the Sundowns game will help us a lot. We just need to respect the principle of football in order to find ourselves victorious.”
‘We’ve to find the right combinations’
Tembo not losing heart over Bay’s poor start
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Despite recording two successive defeats in the opening matches of the DStv Premiership this season, Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo feels his side is on the right track as they just need to pick up points.
The Natal Rich Boyz lost their opening matches to SuperSport United (0-2) and Golden Arrows (1-2).
Tembo did not hide his disappointment after the defeat to Arrows on Tuesday at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Ryan Moon put Arrows ahead in the first half before Tembo’s side netted the equaliser through Boikanyo Komane four minutes from time.
But they conceded almost immediately as Abafana Bes’thende restored their lead courtesy of Olwethu Ncube’s 88-minute strike to seal the points.
"We’ve to find the right combinations and give other players an opportunity to play. But at the same time, try and build certain combinations so we can function properly as a team,” Tembo told the media after the match.
“We are on the right track, but at the same time we need to start picking up points. If you look at the game we started very well, but when you think now you are settling then you give away cheap goals in a situation where you had three moments where you could have cleared the ball, but you didn’t and you gave the opportunity to the opponent and they took advantage.
“I thought it was a cheap goal to give away then we got an equaliser. Again, lapse in concentration in terms of our defending our structure, we give away the goal.
“So, it’s really a bit difficult, but we will put in an effort in terms of working in our defence. But at the same time, we need to create enough scoring opportunities.”
Meanwhile, Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi was pleased with the character his side showed and that they will go into their next match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday with their confidence high.
“One thing we need to rectify and spend more time on I think is our finishing. We got a lot of chances in our matches and we are not converting them.
“The confidence we have going into the Sundowns game will help us a lot. We just need to respect the principle of football in order to find ourselves victorious.”
Downs punish Chiefs after keeper’s error
The Ghost crucial for players’ confidence, says Pirates coach
Rulani says Downs will ‘get momentum going’ soon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos