×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘We’ve to find the right combinations’

Tembo not losing heart over Bay’s poor start

10 August 2023 - 08:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Simphiwe Mcineka of Richards Bay FC and Angelo Van Rooi of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match
Simphiwe Mcineka of Richards Bay FC and Angelo Van Rooi of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Despite recording two successive defeats in the opening matches of the DStv Premiership this season, Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo feels his side is on the right track as they just need to pick up points.

The Natal Rich Boyz lost their opening matches to SuperSport United (0-2) and Golden Arrows (1-2).

Tembo did not hide his disappointment after the defeat to Arrows on Tuesday at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Ryan Moon put Arrows ahead in the first half before Tembo’s side netted the equaliser through Boikanyo Komane four minutes from time.

But they conceded almost immediately as Abafana Bes’thende restored their lead courtesy of Olwethu Ncube’s 88-minute strike to seal the points. 

"We’ve to find the right combinations and give other players an opportunity to play. But at the same time, try and build certain combinations so we can function properly as a team,” Tembo told the media after the match.

“We are on the right track, but at the same time we need to start picking up points. If you look at the game we started very well, but when you think now you are settling then you give away cheap goals in a situation where you had three moments where you could have cleared the ball, but you didn’t and you gave the opportunity to the opponent and they took advantage.

“I thought it was a cheap goal to give away then we got an equaliser. Again, lapse in concentration in terms of our defending our structure, we give away the goal.

“So, it’s really a bit difficult, but we will put in an effort in terms of working in our defence. But at the same time, we need to create enough scoring opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi was pleased with the character his side showed and that they will go into their next match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday with their confidence high.

“One thing we need to rectify and spend more time on I think is our finishing. We got a lot of chances in our matches and we are not converting them.

“The confidence we have going into the Sundowns game will help us a lot. We just need to respect the principle of football in order to find ourselves victorious.” 

Downs punish Chiefs after keeper’s error

Neo Maema scored in injury time to give Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

The Ghost crucial for players’ confidence, says Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates’ inability to frequently draw a capacity crowd to Orlando Stadium shocked coach Jose Riveiro at first, urging the Buccaneers faithful ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Rulani says Downs will ‘get momentum going’ soon

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels his side will only hit top gear in the fourth or fifth match of the season after their hard-fought 2-1 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'