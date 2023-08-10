Ramaphosa pays tribute to imbokodo for their resilience
National Women’s Day remains a day to honour the strength of women in the country. This was highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria yesterday, where the main event for Women’s Day was held.
Ramaphosa said: “On this Women’s Day we pay tribute to imbokodo from across SA for their resilience. “Despite hardship, deprivation and many difficulties, South African women continue to stand strong. “Even when opportunities are difficult to come by, South African women do not give up, running informal business, looking for work, providing care and being active in communities. “In every part of this country, women are taking charge of their destinies, inspiring others and driving change.
“They are excelling in areas once closed to women... as engineers, scientists, managers, pilots, farmers, judges, magistrates, athletes, marine pilots and soldiers,” s aid Ramaphosa. The president also called for an end to gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, which has plagued the country. He said the government has made progress in addressing how police handle GBV cases. He said in some cases, complainants would be ill-treated at police stations.
“We have listened to this and the government has ensured that this injustice is addressed .“More than 12,000 police members have received training to respond effectively to GBV and to focus on the needs of victims. More than one million DNA collection kits have been delivered to police stations around the country since 2019 and there are now just over 1,000 victim-friendly rooms at police stations countrywide.
“Over the last year, we opened three new Thuthuzela Care Centres for victims of GBV, bringing the national total to 62,”said Ramaphosa. Meanwhile in Durban, AbahlalibaseMjondolo Women’s League honoured women who have given their lives to the struggle for equality. Most of the celebrated women fought against corruption in politics and in the police force and were later assassinated, according to the organisation.
Chairperson Zandile Nsibande said that most of the times women’s struggles are often forgotten. “The event was mostly a reminder of where we come from and who we are now.“It focused on the empowerment of women... and to achieve your goals or be seen, you need to stand firm in what you believe in and that you must do [and] what needs to be done even if you’re not as big as men,” said Nsibande.
Women also gathered at Arena Holdings’ Hill on Empire building in Parktown, Johannesburg, to share their stories of past experiences with substance abuse and other addictions.
The event was organised by the Tshedo Impact Foundation and was highly emotional as former drug addicts and sexworkers shared their stories. Dolly Mahloele, the founder of the foundation, said it was important to host the event of this nature as it serves as education to future generations and demonstrates women empowerment.
“We are not only coming together to honour these incredible women, but we are also here to recognise the importance of unity and solidarity in the fight against the various addictions.“Each of them represents a story of courage and hope... a story that resonates with countless others who are battling the same demons in communities all around the country and the world,”Mahloele said.