Ramaphosa pays tribute to imbokodo for their resilience

National Women’s Day remains a day to honour the strength of women in the country. This was highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria yesterday, where the main event for Women’s Day was held.

Ramaphosa said: “On this Women’s Day we pay tribute to imbokodo from across SA for their resilience. “Despite hardship, deprivation and many difficulties, South African women continue to stand strong. “Even when opportunities are difficult to come by, South African women do not give up, running informal business, looking for work, providing care and being active in communities. “In every part of this country, women are taking charge of their destinies, inspiring others and driving change.

“They are excelling in areas once closed to women... as engineers, scientists, managers, pilots, farmers, judges, magistrates, athletes, marine pilots and soldiers,” s aid Ramaphosa. The president also called for an end to gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, which has plagued the country. He said the government has made progress in addressing how police handle GBV cases. He said in some cases, complainants would be ill-treated at police stations.

“We have listened to this and the government has ensured that this injustice is addressed .“More than 12,000 police members have received training to respond effectively to GBV and to focus on the needs of victims. More than one million DNA collection kits have been delivered to police stations around the country since 2019 and there are now just over 1,000 victim-friendly rooms at police stations countrywide.