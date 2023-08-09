Neo Maema scored in injury time to give Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
The match was seemingly heading for a draw after Chiefs had found an equaliser late in the second half, but a howler from Amakhosi goalie Brandon Petersen ensured Sundowns walk away with all three points.
Goals either side of the half by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Maema gave Sundowns a victory, while Ashely Du Preez scored Amakhosi’s consolation goal.
It was also coach Molefi Ntseki’s first defeat after starting with a goalless draw with Chippa United on Sunday.
Sundowns started the brighter of the two with Chiefs opting to sit back and wait for a counter attack football. Sundowns pressure paid off in the 21st minute when Themba Zwane intercepted a build-up phase to find Peter Shalulile, who in turn set up Ribeiro Costa to slot home the opener.
Sundowns continued with their dominance with Amakhosi struggling to create chances and didn’t have a shot on target in the opening half.
That was mainly because of their defensive approach they had as Sundowns enjoyed possession in the opening half.
Chiefs did have stages of possession before the interval, but were unable to get in behind Sundowns defence.
However, the second half saw an improved Amakhosi as they came back with more energy and purpose. They started to create chances but could not find the back of the net. Ntseki made some changes as he brought on Tebogo Potsane and Christian Saile and they injected some life into their attack.
Potsane stole possession high up and delivered a pin-point ball which saw Du Preez capitalise and he side footed home at the near post.
But Sundowns claimed the winner in injury time when substitute Maema latched onto a long ball and volleyed in from a tight angle with the help of handling error from Petersen for a winner.
Downs punish Chiefs after keeper’s error
