Ofori cherishes Caf champions league debut

Orlando Pirates’ Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori is looking forward to the club’s Caf Champions League participation as one of the biggest opportunities of his career to showcase exactly why he is so highly rated.
Speaking from the Buccaneers’ training camp in Spain this week, Ofori said the team were focused on making a tremendous impact in the Champions League. And this was matched by Ofori’s own desire to do the same.
“The Caf Champions League is one of the biggest tournaments we have on the African continent and it’s a dream to play in it. The competition is very good. As Orlando Pirates we are in it to compete and not just there to add numbers. We’re going there to compete, and the other clubs know what Orlando Pirates can offer on a good day,” said Ofori.
This will be a first Champions League appearance for the goalkeeper who was instrumental in his former team, Wa All-Stars of Ghana, winning their first national league title in 2016.
That secured Wa All-Stars a Champions League spot, but Ofori missed out on that experience as he explored a myriad of other opportunities based on widespread club interest as far as Europe following his performance that season.
Ofori was then denied another major football showpiece when Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.
“Missing the Champions League and the World Cup was very challenging because every player’s dream is to play the biggest tournaments in the world.
“I was very disappointed not to be there. But whenever we were in camp with the team I watched South African football and I always wanted to play in this league. I visited the Orlando Pirates training ground and I was impressed with the professionalism. I knew then I wanted to play for this club one day and now here I am.”
Ofori’s own experience with Wa All-Stars could come in handy for Orlando Pirates in the Champions League, where travel and local conditions can certainly test a team’s resolve.
“Wa All-Stars were based in the north of Ghana. Sometimes we would play midweek and then again on Sunday, so you travelled between 10 to 14 hours to games. It was challenging. But we managed to play well and keep the team moving forward to still win the league. We went through a lot as a team to win that year.”
Ofori cherishes Caf champions league debut
‘We’re going there to compete’
