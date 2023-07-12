×

Soccer

Relief for Dinha, Katsande as Fifa lifts Zim ban

Stalwarts hope Warriors can qualify for 2026 World Cup

12 July 2023 - 08:47
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Teenage Hadebe of Zimbabwe challenges Sadio Mane of Senegal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe on the 10 January 2022 at Omnisport Stadium Bafoussam, Cameroon.
Teenage Hadebe of Zimbabwe challenges Sadio Mane of Senegal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe on the 10 January 2022 at Omnisport Stadium Bafoussam, Cameroon.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Retired Zimbabwe midfield strongmen Willard Katsande and Edelbert Dinha expect their country to shine on the international stage once again after the 18-month ban Fifa imposed on the Warriors was lifted on Monday.

Fifa suspended Zimbabwes Warriors in February 2022, citing government interference in the running of the countrys football association.

God bless Fifa for lifting this ban. Its a plus for us that Africa will now have guaranteed spots at the World Cup [starting from the 2026 edition] because if you look at our current generation, the likes of Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura among others are in their prime, so they can take us there [to the World Cup], Katsande told Sowetan yesterday.

Dinha is optimistic Zimbabwe will continue to be an important role-player in world football now that the ban has been lifted, calling for the involvement of former players in the running of the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and the restoration of junior national sides.

Zim football has always been on the map. Weve always produced quality players and now that the ban is lifted, we must continue showing that we have talent, Dinha, who made his name in SA at Orlando Pirates, said. 

Things need to change now. We need to have people that have played the game in the association. When was the last time you heard about Zim Under-17 and Under-20 teams? We havent had junior national teams for a while now, so if we have people who have football knowledge things will be okay again. We need new ideas and the right people at the association.

Katsande, who achieved his legendary status at Kaizer Chiefs, still feels indebted to his national team even today, reflecting on how Amakhosi signed him after a stellar performance in one of the Warriors games.

For me to be counted one of the best players in Kaizer Chiefs history is because of the national team. I still recall the day when Chiefs scouted me... I was playing for the national team and my contract at Ajax was running out... you see the power of the national team? We owe everything to our national team, Katsande said.

