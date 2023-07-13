×

Soccer

PSL fixtures place first Soweto derby in November

Promoted Polokwane and Spurs face tough opening matches

13 July 2023 - 07:48
Neville Khoza Journalist
Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs and Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs host the first Soweto derby of the new DStv Premiership season against Orlando Pirates on November 11, according to draft fixtures for the new campaign widely circulated yesterday.

Amakhosi will host the match at FNB Stadium, while the Buccaneers will host the second-round fixture on March 9 at Orlando stadium.

The new season will get underway on August 4, with champions Mamelodi Sundowns starting off with a tough fixture against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba stadium.

The opening week will also see some exciting fixtures, with Pirates travelling to Stellenbosch on Saturday August 5, while Chiefs welcome Chippa United at FNB on Sunday.

Polokwane City and Cape Town Spurs, who were both promoted from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, also have tricky opening fixtures.

Spurs will be away to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium, while Polokwane visit Cape Town City at Athlone stadium.

The MTN8 quarterfinals will start on August 12, with the first leg semifinals set for the spring weekend, September 1 and the second leg on September 23, with the final on October 7.

The new format Carling Cup will start two weeks later after the MTN8 final, with all the 16 DStv Premiership teams taking part that weekend.

With the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year from January to February, the league will not have a Christmas break with the matches set to continue throughout December and the last matches of the year will be on December 30.

The league will resume on February 13 after the Afcon. The season will be concluded on May 25, with the Nedbank Cup final set for June 1.

August will also see the mouthwatering fixture between Sundowns and Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Women’s Day.

Meanwhile, the first match between Sundowns and Pirates will take place on September 19 at Orlando. The PSL has yet to officially release the fixtures and the draft may have been sent to clubs to send in comments, meaning changes are possible.

Draft fixtures for PSL opening round:

Friday, August 4: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba

Saturday: Arrows v Swallows, Mpumalanga; Royal v AmaZulu, Chatsworth; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven; SuperSport v Bay, Lucas Moripe.

Sunday: Chiefs v Chippa, FNB; Galaxy v Spurs, Mbombela; CPT v Polokwane, Athlone.

