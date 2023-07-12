A brilliant brace from second-half substitute Tshegofaso Mabasa helped Bafana Bafana beat determined Eswatini 2-1 in Durban last night to book their spot in the Cosafa Cup semifinals. SA came from a goal down after Eswatini scored first in the second half through Bongwa Matsebula.
Bafana needed a victory to be guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage by finishing top of group A. Lesotho and Malawi, coached by former kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mabedi, had already booked their places in the semifinals.
Bafana's Cosafa Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli made a couple of changes to the team that started against Botswana.
The coach brought back defender Keegan Allan for Bonginkosi Makume and Lesedi Kapinga for Shaune Mogaila, who was one of the scorers in the previous game. As expected, Eswatini came with a defensive approach which SA struggled to break in search of the important goal in the opening half.
When Bafana were in possession, Sihlangu Semnikati almost had all their men behind the ball.
Two of their defenders, Siboniso Mamba and Sibongakhonkhe Silenge, combined quite well and dealt with SA’s dangerous attackers such as Iqraam Rayners and Victor Letsoalo.
The deadlock was broken in the second half when Matsebula scored with a thunderous shot from inside the box after horrendous defending by the hosts.
Bafana continued to throw everything in their attacks, but Eswatini were too strong at the back and SA had to find other ways to get the goal.
Substitute Mabasa’s well-taken shot from outside the box did the trick as he beat Eswatini’s goal-minder Sandanezwe Mathabela after 76 minutes of play
Mabasa completed his brace on the 88th minute, beating Mathebula at close range after being set up by Rayners.
In the other group A match, Botswana and Namibia played to a goalless draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
SA secure top spot after come-from-behind win over Eswatini
Mabasa's double puts Bafana through to Cosafa semis
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images
