Banyana fight banks them nearly a million rand each

Banyana Banyana are set for big incentives, with a payout of close to R900,000 almost guaranteed for each player participating in the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup.
The tournament to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts on July 20 and ends on August 20.
The first batch of the SA national team players left for New Zealand on Wednesday night after a dispute with Safa regarding the bonus issues was resolved earlier on the day. A second batch departs on Thursday.
Banyana team members had protested that their contracts did not include the $30,000 (R560,000) appearance fee promised by Fifa to each player representing all the 32 teams in the tournament.
After a protracted standoff since the weekend, the Motsepe Foundation, founded by CAF president Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Motsepe, came to the rescue and pledged R6m in additional funds to resolve the dispute.
The National Lottery Commission also chipped in with a R2m donation towards the support of the national team.
It means, from the R560,000 they are set to get from Fifa each as a participating fee, they will each get an extra R230,000 from the Motsepe Foundation and just under R100,000 from the lottery, while the support staff will each get R115,000.
Speaking during the press conference in Sandton yesterday, Precious Motsepe said the players should be treated as champions and that they were happy they have played their part.
“These are [African] champions, they deserve it. They put their lives, they sweat, they bleed for our country and it is very important that they receive the support that they deserve.
“When the foundation was requested by the minister of sports, arts and culture [Zizi Kodwa] and Safa to assist in resolving the dispute between Safa and Banyana Banyana, we thought this was an important matter of unity," Motsepe said.
“Sports has that ability to unite all of us, but I think for me personally it is really about this moment that we are facing paying lip service to gender equality. We end up here because we do not do what we say we will do.”
SA Football Players' Union president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe was pleased that Banyana would get their incentives after they fought for them.
“We must agree that the money is what you will get when you don’t make it beyond the group stages so it will go to that because we know if they progress they will get more,” Gaoshubelwe said.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa was also happy to see the situation being resolved and said the country needs to get behind the national team.
“We are glad to have been able to resolve this matter. Our players are happy with everything that has been put on the table for them. They now need to focus on the games coming because they will be looking to make the country proud,” said Kodwa.
Banyana will open their World Cup campaign in Group G against Sweden on July 23 in Wellington, before facing Argentina (July 28) and Italy (August 2).
Banyana's massive pay day (pre-tax projections)
- Fifa to contribute $30 000 (R570 000) for each player
- Motsepe Foundation: R6-million (about R230 000 per player)
- Ithuba national lottery: R2m to the team (23 players plus support staff) - should be plus minutes R90 000 per member
Total: R890 000 per player (this excludes daily allowances)
Banyana fight banks them nearly a million rand each
Motsepe Foundation, lottery come on board to rescue Safa
Image: Antonio Muchave
