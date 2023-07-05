Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesedi Kapinga’s focus is on helping Bafana Bafana do well in the Cosafa Cup in Durban and he will only think about his future after the tournament.
This is according to his agent Mushe Mashudu, who also revealed they had not yet received any offers for the attacking midfielder.
Kapinga’s contract with Sundowns was not renewed after it expired at the end of June and he has since been linked with a move to several clubs in the DStv Premiership, including SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.
“His focus right now is on doing well with Bafana at the Cosafa Cup and he is not worried by what is happening now,” Mashudu told Sowetan yesterday.
“If he is worried, it means he is not going to perform well for the national team. So he is not worried at all. He is focusing on this tournament to try and do well and help the team.”
The 28-year-old made six appearances for the Brazilians across all competitions last season. Mashudu, however, is convinced he will start receiving inquiries while his client is busy preparing for the Cosafa opener against Namibia at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight (6pm).
“No one came to me. I have not received any call. I’m not going to lie with you,” Mashudu said.
“We are hoping that during the week we will get something. The only thing I can say is that we appreciate the opportunity that was given to us and we would like to wish Sundowns the best of luck.”
Kapinga joined Masandawana in 2020 from Black Leopards, and while he has been part of the league-winning side, he has only made 39 appearances in three years and chipped in with seven assists while netting four times across all competitions.
Sundowns have already bolstered their attack department by bringing in Junior Mendieta and Lesiba Nku ahead of the new season.
Clubless Kapinga’s top priority is Bafana, agent says
No offers for midfielder after Downs let him go
Image: Lefty Shivambu
