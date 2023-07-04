Komphela says there’s ‘lot of work’ needed to prepare Swallows

After completing his first session with the players on Tuesday, new Swallows coach Steve Komphela feels there is a lot of work to be done to improve the team.
Komphela, who joined Swallows from Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend, conducted his first training session with his new side and highlighted areas where he will work ahead of the new season.
“We all know they [players] know where they come from, we are still at the beginning of the preparations. So it is more physical and you see that they are starting to get into the groove,” Komphela told the club media department.
“You cannot have a perfect conclusion on the technical ability or tactical application when the conditioning part is not perfect yet.
“But I should say they look decent and excited and there is still work to be done obviously, but so far so good.”
Komphela also emphasised the need to strengthen both the technical team and playing personnel, if they want to be successful.
“ There is still a lot of acquisition that needs to be done not only from the playing point of view; we still need to set up structures that are going to support the players,” he said.
“Support them with regards to information and tools that can enhance their performances and try to see how best can we then take the situation where we are at to the next level.”
So there is still going to be a lot of things that we need to add and in football, obviously, you are never enough, but we must start adding the fundamentals, the crucial ones that set the base.”
While he admitted it would take a bit of time to build a team he wants, Komphela, 56, is hoping that by the time the new season starts, his side will be competitive enough.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have time because we have to prepare for the season that is going to start very soon.
“People have thought that we still have time, no time when the season starts, maybe in the first week of August, it means it is a competition.
“Preparation is now, and when you prepare it means you have to prepare something you have put in place. So there are still quite several things that are not in place yet. You might find yourself preparing, maybe even a player who is not even going to be part of the competition.
“So your preparations were not in order, so it is something you have to be careful about. So there is still a lot of work to be done.”
Image: Supplied
