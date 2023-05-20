Gallants relegation confirmed after loss to Swallows

The last day of the DStv Premiership lived up to its hype as Maritzburg United survived the chop when they weren't even involved with Marumo Gallants going down automatically after losing 2-0 to Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
Lindokuhle Mtshali scored the brace for Swallows, relegating Marumo in the process. Maritzburg, who had played a 1-all draw away to champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday in what was their last league match, will live to see another day in the Premiership then finishing second from the bottom means they'll go to the play-offs.
Another relegation candidates, Chippa United survived via a goalless draw against Golden Arrows in a syncronised fixture. Chippa and Maritzburg both finished on 30 points but the former escaped by virtue of a better goal difference.
Marumo were forced to soldier on without their talisman Ranga Chivaviro after failing a late fitness test. Having had scored 10 league goals in the league, Chivaviro was in contention for the Golden Boot award as it was eventually won jointly by Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile and Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town, scoring 12 goals each.
Marumo started the game very brightly, playing with high intensity. You couldn't tell the visitors had a game three days earlier, the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal second leg that they lost 2-1 to Tanzanian side Young Africans to crash out of the competition 4-1 on aggregate, as they looked fresher that Swallows, who'd last played seven days ago when they beat Royal AM in the league.
Lesiba Nku was Marumo's livewire in the opening stages of the game, penetrating through the left flank. Nku was let down by indecisiveness and lack of composure as he missed two chances very early into the game, with one being brilliantly saved by Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi, while on the other incident he hesitated before Kwanda Mngonyama closed him down.
Swallows were always content to absorb pressure by sitting back and both their goals came against the run of play. Marumo regressed in the second half and looked nervous which resulted in them making a lot of mistakes.
Maritzburg United face play-offs to stay in PSL
Gallants relegation confirmed after loss to Swallows
